Traditional Chinese music on trend with song featuring a 5-note scale, "Engagement"

BEIJING, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a beautiful traditional Chinese song has won overwhelming popularity online. The song named "Engagement" tells the fascinating vows of newly-wedded lovers. Many netizens have expressed that they are attracted by the melody and uniqueness of the song.

The song "Engagement" was from an original music show called "Chuang". The show is co-produced by Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Shanghai Canxing Cultural and Broadcast Company Ltd., and exclusively broadcasted on Youku (a Chinese video streaming platform). As one of the members of "This is" series (previously there were "This is Street Dance", "This is Fighting Robots", etc.), "Chuang" again has won a great many compliments. The show presents various music elements such as pop, classics, hip-hop, etc. From the show, one can also learn about the current status of Chinese music and Chinese songwriters. The song "Engagement" was created with the traditional Chinese 5-note scale. The classical tones embody Chinese people's dream and praises of beautiful life.

"Engagement" was written by two Chinese songwriters (born in the 1990s), Deng Jianchao and Meng Huiyuan, in only a few days. The song is sweet and relaxing. The performance of Deng Jianchao and Meng Huiyuan has also won the support of many people. Audiences have praised this song for its Chinese-style charm. The Chinese famous musician Jam Hsiao (also called "the catcher of original music" in the program) was also deeply touched by this song and commented: "This is the most beautiful Chinese five-note song I have heard in the past ten years." At the beginning of the performance, Deng Jianchao personally played the traditional Chinese musical instrument, the Erhu. The graceful melody of the ancient instrument added more attraction to the performance, allowing audiences to better indulge in this Chinese-style song.

The charming traditional Chinese elements are integrated not only in music nowadays but also in different fields such as clothing, technology, film, television, etc. The Disney animation films "Mulan" and "Kung Fu Panda" are both set in China. Many luxury brands tend to adopt Chinese elements in the design of their products. They don't only hire Chinese designers, but also love to add Chinese flavor to their works. Rihanna, the super star, is a loyal fan of garments with Chinese elements. She is often seen wearing Chinese-style dresses when attending many ceremonies. Around the world, an increasing number of people are attracted to Chinese traditional culture. It has become a trend for many people to eat Chinese food, learn the Chinese language and travel in China. This beautiful song "Engagement" will bring a new cultural experience to many people and make more exchanges between cultures happen.

