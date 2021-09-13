Traditions Bank Welcomes Dr. Roxanna Gapstur To Board Of Directors

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, is the President and CEO of WellSpan Health, one of the 50 largest employers in Pennsylvania. She has over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience working in group practice, academic, and integrated health care systems.

"We are honored to have Dr. Gapstur become part of our leadership. She is an innovative thinker with a demonstrated track record of driving growth and transformation through strategic planning, business development, and operational excellence," said Eugene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. "In addition to the depth of her experiences, her alignment with many of the bank's key target markets makes her an outstanding fit for our organization."

Dr. Gapstur obtained her bachelor's degree from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota, and her master's degree and doctorate from the University of Minnesota. Prior to her appointment at WellSpan, she was a senior vice president and president within the HealthPartners system in Minnesota.

In 2021, she was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the nation's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives and named to Central Penn Business Journal's Power 100 List. In 2020, Dr. Gapstur was named a Game Changer in the Most Admired Nonprofit CEO category by the Central Penn Business Journal. In 2014, she was named a Top 35 Women in Healthcare Leader by Minnesota Women's Health Leadership TRUST. During her career, Dr. Gapstur has participated as a member and president of numerous nonprofit boards and currently serves on The American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board, The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania Board, Better York Board, and Downtown Renaissance Fund Board.

"Like WellSpan Health, Traditions Bank is a trusted partner in this region with a passion for serving our communities," said Gapstur. "I am honored and excited to join the Traditions Bank Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the organization's continued strategic growth."

Since opening its doors in 2002, Traditions Bank has grown to more than $700 million in assets, with an administrative center and seven branch locations in York and Lancaster Counties, and a loan production office in Cumberland County.

"Roxanna is respected for her ability to understand complex issues and drive change through leadership and collaboration," stated Founder and Chairman Michael E. Kochenour. "She aligns with our Core Values, and the diversity of her insights will be a valuable asset to Traditions Bank well into the future."

