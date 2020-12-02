Traditions Health Acquires Harbor Light Hospice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national provider of hospice and home health services, announced that it has acquired Winfield, Illinois based Harbor Light Hospice ("Harbor Light"), a multi-state provider of hospice services. Harbor Light operates fifteen offices across seven states. It operates as Harbor Light Hospice in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, Hospice Care of the Northwest in Oregon, Hospice Community Care in Nebraska and Virginia, and Texas Start Hospice in Texas. Harbor Light's management team will remain with Traditions after the transaction.

The acquisition of Harbor Light strategically expands Traditions' footprint into several new key markets. The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, President and CEO of Traditions. "We are excited to expand our services to several new regions while simultaneously strengthening our presence in multiple existing markets. Harbor Light shares our mission of providing high-quality care to patients and their families. This is an enormous accomplishment for our organization, and we could not be more excited to welcome the employees and patients of Harbor Light into the Traditions family," said Mr. Wolfe.

Harbor Light is known for delivering care with a philosophy that promotes dignity and emphasizes quality-of-life. It tailors its services to meet the needs of its patients and families. Greg Thome, President and CEO of Harbor Light, commented, "We are delighted to have our team join the Traditions family and help Traditions expand its coverage to a national scale. We look forward to integrating our company's leadership and patient-centric mentality with Traditions. We believe this is a great fit for everyone at Harbor Light and are excited about the opportunity going forward."

Chuck Brown of Healthcare Consulting, LLC, acted as the sell-side advisor to Harbor Light Hospice on the transaction.

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to around 4,000 patients across thirteen states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

Dorilton Capital is a private investment firm seeking to acquire, recapitalize and support the growth of middle market businesses across a range of industry sectors. Dorilton seeks control situations and prefers to partner with incumbent management to create value over the long term. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

