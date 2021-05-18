Traditions Health Acquires Multiple Agencies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions") a national hospice and home health provider, announced that it has acquired Area Community Hospice ("Area Community") and AmeraCare Family Hospice and Home Health (collectively "AmeraCare"). These acquisitions further Traditions' mission of providing exceptional clinical care to patients and their families.

Area Community is a hospice provider with locations in Plainview and Lubbock, TX. The acquisition of Area Community expands Traditions' reach to West Texas and strengthens an expansive and growing presence in the state. AmeraCare is a longstanding home health and hospice provider in the greater New Orleans area, servicing patients for over 20 years through multiple sites. The acquisition of AmeraCare establishes a new footprint for Traditions in the Louisiana home health market and complements its existing hospice presence.

The announcement was made by David Klementz, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to further expand Traditions' care in both Texas and Louisiana. This is great accomplishment for our organization and we could not be more excited to welcome both Area Community's and AmeraCare's employees and patients into the Traditions family," said Mr. Klementz.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 5,000 patients across fourteen states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.doriltongroup.com.

