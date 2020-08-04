Traditions Health Enters Oklahoma & Georgia; Acquires Faith Hospice & Embrace Hospice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a hospice and home health provider in Texas, California and Arizona, announced that it has acquired two hospice providers, Faith Hospice of Oklahoma and Embrace Hospice of Georgia. Both providers were part of Diversified Health Care and operate out of a combined ten locations. The multi-state footprint strategically expands Traditions' presence to Oklahoma and Georgia, allowing Traditions to provide a high quality of clinical care to a broader base of patients across the country.

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to expand our services to Oklahoma and Georgia. This is an enormous accomplishment for our organization and we are very honored to begin caring for patients in these great states," said Mr. Wolfe.

About Traditions Health, LLC

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 2,500 patients across Texas, California, Arizona, Oklahoma and Georgia. The company was named to the 2019 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC

Dorilton Capital Advisors is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

