Traditions Health, LLC names Ronda Van Meter COO

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC announced today that Ronda Van Meter has been named Chief Operating Officer of the organization. Ronda is a home care executive with over 25 years in the home health and hospice industry. Ronda joined the Traditions Health team in 2018 as President of Traditions Health's California division.

"I am happy that Ronda has accepted this new role within our organization. Her leadership experience and clinical expertise are invaluable in promoting organic growth and providing ongoing improvement and sustenance to our model as we continue growth through acquisition. While growth is important to us, clinical outcomes and customer satisfaction remain in the forefront of everything that we do. Ronda strives for excellence in all areas and I am very confident in her leadership ability," said Bryan Wolfe, Traditions Health's CEO and President.

As Chief Operating Officer, Ronda will be responsible for oversight of the organization's business operations, promotion of the company's mission and core values and execution of the organization's strategic plan. Prior to joining Traditions, Ronda held leadership positions with Gentiva, Harden Healthcare and Texas Home Health. Ronda is a member of the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice, where she has served as the Chairman of the Education Committee and the Annual Meeting Committee. She is also a member of the California Hospice & Palliative Care Association, the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice. Ronda received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the School of Nursing at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and her MBA from The University of Texas at Tyler.

About Traditions Health, LLC

Traditions Health, LLC is a holding company that focuses on health care industry related businesses including home health, hospice, consulting services and online policy manuals. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

For media inquiries or relevant opportunities, please contact Brian.Talbott@doriltoncapital.com.

Related Links

http://www.traditionshealth.com

SOURCE Traditions Health, LLC