Traeger Grills Bolsters Connected Cooking Capabilities With MEATER Acquisition

Traeger has been at the forefront of outdoor cooking innovation since the late '80s when it blazed a trail for the wood-pellet grill category. But what started with an auger feeding wood-pellets into a fire pot has morphed into an integrated connected cooking platform thanks to Traeger's WiFIRE® technology. WiFIRE provides the ability to control the grill through a mobile app, allowing you to monitor, change and receive real-time updates on your grill from your smart phone or Apple Watch. The MEATER acquisition represents the next logical step in Traeger's digital evolution and ongoing effort to create the ultimate connected grilling experience through the ability to precisely monitor food temps from virtually anywhere.

"MEATER shares our commitment to product innovation and enhancing the cooking experience – indoor and outdoor – and that made them an ideal fit for Traeger as we continue to evolve the connected cooking experience," said Traeger Grills CEO, Jeremy Andrus. "This acquisition will play a role in our ongoing product development and is yet another way we can bring unique benefits and value to our dedicated 'Traegerhood' community of passionate cooks."

Created by Apption Labs, an innovative technology start-up dedicated to developing smarter consumer products connected to the Internet and controlled by mobile devices, MEATER takes the guess work out of cooking. The thermometer and MEATER app enable customers to cook steak, chicken, turkey, fish, or other meats perfectly every time for every occasion. As a category leader in the food thermometer space, MEATER positions Traeger to accelerate entry into the adjacent accessories market with a highly complementary technology-enabled product.

"Our product complements and enhances Traeger's connected grilling experience, and joining forces with a market leader in outdoor cooking was something we're extremely excited about," said Joseph Cruz, Meater CEO. "Together with Traeger, we believe there is much yet to be explored in the realm of connected cooking, and we're thrilled by the notion of pushing forward to discover and develop new innovations."

MEATER will operate as a standalone company within Traeger Grills and Joseph Cruz will continue as MEATER's Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Andrus.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking system. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system.

About Apption Labs – Meater

Located in Leicester, United Kingdom, MEATER by Apption Labs is a market innovator and leader in smart home and wireless, IoT technology. MEATER is the world's first truly wireless leave-in meat thermometer, paving the way for future innovations and setting a new standard in the consumer space in this product category. Apption Labs is at the beginning of its journey through the creation of innovative products with all-new efficiency tools and user-centric tech enhancements on the horizon.

