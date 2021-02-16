Traeger Grills Celebrates Its Mission To Bring People Together Over Great Food With Next Chapter Of "Welcome To The Traegerhood" Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill, has launched the next chapter of its "Welcome to the Traegerhood" campaign, which breaks today in key markets across the country. This is the brand's largest marketing effort to date, showcasing Traeger's belief in the power of uniting friends and family over a great meal, and celebrating its strong and rapidly growing community.

"The 'Traegerhood' is our passionate community of people around the world who come together to share ideas, recipes, and experiences," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO, Traeger Grills. "This community has been one of the most gratifying and important aspects of Traeger's journey and a pillar of our success. It's a testament to the power that great food has in bringing people together, and something we're extremely proud to stand for. Our newest campaign celebrates the Traegerhood and the common ties between great food, family, and friendship."

The new campaign created in partnership with Zambezi, spans television, outdoor, radio, digital and social media and is Traeger's most significant campaign investment to date. This comes as Traeger has rapidly risen to become the category leader in wood-pellet grills, with the category earning approximately 20 percent of all U.S. grill sales in 20201.

The Welcome to the Traegerhood campaign's centerpiece, the :60 "Pied Piper" TV spot, depicts a lone Traeger Wood-Fired Grill that falls off the back of a moving trailer and rolls across the country, pulling in an ever-growing crowd in its wake. Set to the classic song Pied Piper by Crispian St. Peters, and elevated to an exciting cinematic experience by director Tim Kendall, the resulting spot is an upbeat narrative that invites everyone to join the supportive, fun, and flavorful community that is The Traegerhood. Viewers of the Super Bowl pre-game show got an early preview of the :30 "Pied Piper" cut on Feb. 7th as thousands of Americans across the country were in the thick of preparing their game-day meals. The :30 spot is now running again online as the full campaign launches today.

Campaign creative assets including the :60 "Pied Piper" TV spot are posted here, and select outdoor boards and TV still images are linked here.

Zambezi handled all cross-communications strategy, creative and media planning and buying efforts for the integrated campaign, and its in-house FIN Studios handled production.

1 TraQline Market Share Data 2020.

