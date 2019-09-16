Traeger Grills Hires Corey Savory as VP of Customer Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Grills, inventor of the wood pellet grill, announced today that Corey Savory has joined the company as VP of Customer Experience, tasked with further elevating the storied brand's customer service experience to an even higher standard of excellence.

Savory joins Traeger from the iRobot Corporation, where she was the Global Senior Director of Customer Care and headed up the design and execution of a unified global customer service strategy, which delivered improved year-over-year customer satisfaction for the company.

Prior to iRobot, Savory held roles as the former Customer Care Leader for the Americas at TE Connectivity; Director of Quality Assurance and Leader of Customer Care Project Management eLearning at DirecTV; as well as a Senior Business Consultant at NICE Systems. Savory's career has been underscored by a commitment to fostering customer loyalty through premium-level customer service across organizations and utilizing information gleaned from analytics to improve process to enhance every touchpoint of the customer journey.

"Traeger has always been committed to providing its customers with an experience that makes it easier for them to do what they really love --- cooking delicious food for family and friends," said Steve Woodside, Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Hiring Corey is another indication of our commitment to world class customer experience and reinforcing our customer-first values."

In her role, Savory will be tasked with optimizing the way Traeger approaches the entire customer journey, including how it engages with its customers, gathering customer insights, and more. As Traeger continues its rapid international growth, Savory will also lead the expansion of its customer service efforts globally while also ensuring a consistent experience in each region.

"Traeger's commitment to creating the best possible product and experience for its customers is why I chose to join the company," said Savory. "Being a Traeger owner myself, one thing I know for certain, is that Traeger's customers are passionate about the brand and cooking on their Traegers. I'm excited to be part of supporting such an avid customer base and ensuring they have the best possible experience with their grills."

For more information about Traeger Grills and to learn more about the wood-fired difference, visit www.traegergrills.com .

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

SOURCE Traeger Grills

Related Links

http://www.traegergrills.com

