Traeger Leads Industry with New Line-Up of Tech-Infused Grills

"Traeger has been pushing the boundaries of outdoor cooking since its birth over 30 years ago, reinventing the way people around the world think about grilling through remarkable wood-fired taste and convenience," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "We're proud to take another huge leap forward today as we introduce game-changing D2 Direct Drive and WiFIRE technology that truly takes grilling to the next level, whether you're just starting out, or a seasoned pro."

D2 Direct Drive

The new D2 Direct Drive drivetrain uses an all-new variable speed fan and auger, providing optimal blue smoke production across a much wider temperature range for the finest hardwood flavor. It also features Turbotemp™ technology, allowing the grills to get hotter faster so users can get grilling quicker and enjoy more precise cooking temps. The D2 drivetrain is all powered by an industry-first brushless motor, delivering years of reliable performance.

WiFIRE® Technology

Traeger's proprietary WiFIRE technology gives users the freedom to grill on the go anytime, from anywhere. The Traeger App allows a seamless connection from grill to smartphone where users can do everything from change temperatures, to set timers and monitor food temps. Plus, with Traeger's intuitive GrillGuide®, users can master more foods by downloading hundreds of recipes directly to their grill, enjoying step-by-step guidance through the entire cook cycle. Previously only available in the Timberline, all grills in the new series will be WiFIRE-enabled.

Pro Series

Traeger's best-selling grill is now even better with the addition of WiFIRE Technology and D2 Direct Drive. Remaining at the current Pro Series price of $799 and $999, the series also now features a new Pro D2 Controller and has an increased temperature range of 165℉ to 450℉, which can be set in five-degree increments for precision temperature control.

The Pro Series is available in two models—the Pro 575 and Pro 780, with 575 and 780 square inches of grilling space, respectively—and each grill includes an 18-pound capacity hopper; meat probe; and extra grill rack.

Ironwood Series

The all-new Ironwood series also comes in two models: The Ironwood 650 and the Ironwood 885, which feature 650 and 885 inches of grilling space, respectively. The new series has an innovative pill-shaped barrel design, and features Traeger's DownDraft Exhaust and TRU Convection® Systems, to help food cook to wood-fired perfection in the shortest amount of time. The Ironwood Series also offers Super Smoke Mode, allowing users to increase the smoke and boost the flavor with the push of a button.

Priced at $1,199 and $1,399, the Ironwood Series comes equipped with the new Ironwood D2 Controller and has a temperature range of 165℉ to 500℉, which can be set in five-degree increments. In addition, the grill features the D2 Direct Drive and WiFIRE technology and has a Keep Warm mode to ensure finished dishes don't overcook or get cold before eating.

Timberline Series

The new Timberline has kept the groundbreaking features from the original model but now includes the D2 Direct Drive and the new Timberline D2 Controller. Additionally, it includes brand-new pellet sensing technology, which allows users to monitor the amount of pellets currently in the hopper, ensuring they never run too low. These additions will help make the grill's wood-pellet consumption and heating even more consistent, resulting in the highest-quality cook for whatever you're cooking. The Timberline comes in two models—the Timberline 850 and Timberline 1300, which have 850 and 1300 square inches of grilling space, respectively, and are priced at $1,799 and $1,999.

For more information about Traeger Grills' complete product line, where to buy and to learn more about the wood-fired difference, visit www.traegergrills.com.

Connect with Traeger

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Pinterest

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

Media Contact

Zachary Allen

801-461-9751

zachary@methodcommunications.com

SOURCE Traeger Grills

Related Links

http://www.traegergrills.com

