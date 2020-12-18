Traeger Pellet Grills To Lease Historic Newspaper Building In Post District

"There's something invigorating about taking an original and innovating on it," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Wood Pellet Grills. "The opportunity to collaborate and breathe new life into the historic NAC building is so in line with Traeger's DNA, we couldn't help but jump in and be part of this new re-imagined space in downtown Salt Lake City."

Traeger will be located on the corner of 500 South and 400 West, and will be the northwest commercial anchor to Post Road and Post Plaza, a 52,000 square foot center area lined with restaurants, cafes and smaller local shops. Post Road will serve as the central hub of activity to both Traeger employees as well as residents and visitors to the district.

"We're excited to have such a high quality company and brand be our lead anchor for this project," says Brandon Blaser at BCG Holdings, the managing partner for the Post District. "Traeger's story is all about re-imagining and innovation, which is completely in line with the Post District's vision."

"While Traeger's heritage is rooted strongly in the Pacific Northwest, Utah has been home since 2014 and its impact on our growth and culture cannot be overstated," said Cole VandenAkker, EVP of Sales at Traeger. "From our early days in Springville, to the last several years in Sugarhouse, we are proud to be called a Utah company and are eager to continue growing Traeger in the heart of Salt Lake City."

Construction on Traeger's new space will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in 2022. The over 95,000 square foot redevelopment will serve as Traeger's global headquarters. Along with their expected 500 employees office and R&D use, their space will include a retail showroom, a training and test kitchen, and a unique indoor/outdoor patio space that will be accessible from the new Post Road and Plaza area.

Post District is one of the first Opportunity Zone projects of this scale in the country to utilize the program to redevelop underserved communities. "This project does exactly what Opportunity Zones are intended to do," explains Blaser. "We are taking a blighted, vacant site, and redeveloping it in a responsible way to foster job growth, provide mixed-income housing and create new, vibrant spaces for the community."

About Post District

Post District is a redevelopment of over 13 acres that serve as the main gateway to downtown Salt Lake City. The site previously consisted of vacant, and dilapidated industrial buildings.

Post District will be a modern urban district providing a framework for mixed-use and responsible redevelopment. The project focuses on adaptive re-use of the historic buildings on-site integrated with new, mixed-use construction. At completion, Post District will feature 350-thousand square feet of creative office space, neighborhood retail and restaurants along with nearly 600 residential units. Post District is being developed through a joint venture between BCG Holdings, Lowe Property Group, Q Factor, and Bridge Investment Group.

About Traeger Pellet Grills LLC

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

