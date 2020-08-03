Trafalgar Capital Partners advises Ashburn Consulting on its Sale to IMB Partners

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC ("TCP") is pleased to announce that it was the exclusive advisor to Ashburn Consulting LLC ("Ashburn") on its acquisition by IMB Partners ("IMB"). The transaction led by Managing Director Frantz Casseus, and seller counsel was Venroy July of Miles & Stockbridge.

Tarrus Richardson, IMB's CEO is "excited about our new partnership with Ashburn." IMB looks "forward to supporting the company's future growth, which is underpinned by favorable sector tailwinds that include the increasing threat of cyber-attacks and rising demand for enhanced network infrastructures for remote workplaces." Mr. July says, "Miles & Stockbridge was pleased to be a part of the team to carry this transaction through to the end and to create value for our clients and the various stakeholders within the Company."

Ashburn is a Northern Virginia-based IT consulting firm specializing in Network Engineering and Cybersecurity solutions to Federal, State, and Local government as well as commercial clients.

Jim Burris, Ashburn's CEO states, "We are extremely grateful for Frantz and the TCP team's support and guidance during the M&A lifecycle. They were readily available to provide our management team with a trusted advisory perspective at every important milestone of this complex journey. What we appreciate most was their willingness to fully understand our business model and combine it with their business acumen to get us to a desired result with a partner that we can grow with."

About Ashburn Consulting

Ashburn Consulting provides an industry-leading suite of Network and Security Engineering services and solutions to Federal, State and Local government, as well as commercial clients. The Company possesses unique domain knowledge, technical expertise, and relationships as a leader in the modernization of large-scale legacy enterprise networks, and deployment of emerging security solutions and services.

About Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC

Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC is a differentiated global investment and merchant banking firm, with a focus on technology, media, and telecommunications. Formed in 2016, TCP combines an entrepreneurial approach with deep sector expertise to identify and execute on the best solutions across geographies, transaction types and client initiatives. Our unique insight is a direct result of executing dozens of transactions in the sectors on which we exclusively focus. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information on this transaction, please contact [email protected].

