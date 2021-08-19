Trafera Launches Partnership with Eduscape to Offer Professional Development, STEM Solutions and Google Admin Services

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafera , one of the leading providers of technology-driven education products and services to the K-12 and higher education markets has selected Eduscape to continue expanding its ecosystem of resources for schools. Eduscape is the leading provider of professional development and innovative learning solutions in the K-12 market.

"At Trafera, we're not just interested in selling computing hardware, we're committed to helping schools use our technology to transform student learning outcomes and engagement. Our partnership with Eduscape strengthens this ability by equipping educators with the tools and knowledge they need to connect technology with enhanced future-ready teaching and learning strategies," stated Chad Dehmlow , Vice President of Innovative Initiatives at Trafera.

The partnership will offer Trafera's customers Google Workspace Certified Training Solutions, Microsoft 365 Global Training, and an education-focused consultancy practice to support the Google Admin Console and Microsoft Intune. In addition, Trafera has already started offering Eduscape's professional development solutions, including a customized, online learning path for Google Workspace and a Google Admin Audit program.

This also marks Trafera's debut in the coding and STEM Education market with the Photon robot ecosystem, which not only offers the award-winning coding robot, but learning kits across various disciplines including Social Emotional Learning, Sustainable Energy, Physics, Early Education and more.

"We are honored to be partnered with Trafera. From the onset, we recognized how genuinely committed the Trafera team is to their customers' success. The Eduscape team is excited to continue supporting that success and advancing student outcomes together," stated Alex Urrea, Founder and CEO of Eduscape.

About Trafera

Trafera is an industry-leading, nationwide provider of Chromebooks, laptops, and classroom technology with a particular focus on K-12 education. Built on a foundation of fast, personalized service, Trafera partners with schools to provide unique solutions and rock-solid support that helps them focus on inspiring their students and achieving their educational goals

About Eduscape

Eduscape is the leading professional learning solutions provider to K-12 education; we advance education for all learners and help school leaders "rethink learning." The company is comprised almost entirely of former educators who have delivered exemplary professional learning solutions to more than 800,000 educators across 48 states and 13 countries.

Contact:

Jennette Rowan

+1-201-497-6621

[email protected]

SOURCE Eduscape