TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Overnight Closures of Southbound I-880 in Hayward Start Tonight
Full Overnight Closures, Detours March 17 - 21 and March 24 - 27
Mar 17, 2019, 03:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate installation of new sign structures for the ongoing 880 Express Lanes project, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission — in partnership with Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol — will conduct full closures of all southbound lanes on Interstate 880 in Hayward (at West A Street, and between Winton Avenue and Highway 92) for several hours beginning tonight, March 17, and early Monday morning, March 18 through Wednesday night/Thursday morning, March 20 and 21; and again from next Sunday night/Monday morning, March 24 and 25 through Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, March 26 and 27.
Detailed maps of the detour routes may be found below.
The two left lanes of northbound Interstate 880 also will be closed these nights from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. The northbound lane closures will extend from just south of the Highway 92 interchange to just north of A Street.
Closure schedule is as follows:
- Sunday night, March 17 from 11:59 pm until Monday morning, March 18 at 4 am;
- Monday night, March 18 from 11:59 pm until Tuesday morning, March 19 at 4 am;
- Tuesday night, March 19 from 11:59 pm until Wednesday morning, March 20 at 4 am;
- Wednesday night, March 20 from 11:59 pm until Thursday morning, March 21 at 4 a.m.
- Sunday night March 24 from 11:59 pm until Monday morning, March 25 at 4 am;
- Monday night March 25 from 11:59 pm until Tuesday morning, March 26 at 4 am; and
- Tuesday night March 26 from 11:59 pm until Wednesday morning, March 27 at 4 am.
Advance warning message signs, detour signs and construction crew flaggers will be in place, and the California Highway Patrol will be on site during these freeway closures. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if necessary.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and to allow extra time traveling through the southbound I-880 corridor. Please drive with caution through the construction zone, leave a safe traveling distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead, and Slow for the Cone Zone.
SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission
Share this article