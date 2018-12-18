Traffic Management Inc. (TMI) Opens an Additional Location in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic Management Inc. (TMI) has announced that it will be opening a new office on Jan. 3, 2019 that will serve the Grand Rapids Michigan Region.

The location of TMI's new office will be at 844 W. River Center Dr. NE., Comstock Park, MI 49321. The new facility will be well-equipped to serve the Grand Rapids Michigan Region with innovative expertise in roadway traffic control, engineering and state of the art traffic safety products. TMI's Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Spano, remarked, "The addition of a TMI location in Western Michigan compliments our already well-established Eastern Michigan office in Detroit. The geographical relation of these offices will allow TMI to better serve clients and communities in the entire Great Lakes Region."

For inquiries regarding TMI products and services in Michigan call TMI's Great Lakes Regional Manager Troy Vander Vorste at (559) 349-7419 or email him at Troy.VanderVorste@TrafficManagement.com.

Traffic Management Inc. (TMI) is a privately-owned minority business based company in Southern California, co-owned by brothers Chris and Jonathan Spano. TMI is a company whose complete knowledge of traffic control management is integral to the daily flow of the lives of commuters. Its engineers design the traffic plans that result in lane closures due to road repairs, large events and big infrastructure projects.

TMI started with very humble beginnings in 1995 in the garage of their great-grandmother with only a handful of employees when the brothers were just teenagers. Today, nearly 25 years later, TMI is now one of the largest organically grown traffic management companies in the United States.

For additional information about TMI visit trafficmanagement.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Miller, Marketing Manager

Traffic Management Inc.

(562) 825-8024

andrew.miller@trafficmanagement.com

