Traffic Management Inc. (TMI) Opens an Additional Location to Serve the State of Washington

SIGNAL HILL, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic Management Inc. (TMI), announced it has opened an additional location to serve the state of Washington.

TMI's newest location is located in the North Seattle area at 1038 Cedar Ave, Marysville, WA 98270. The facility is fully equipped to serve the growing work zone safety needs of the Seattle Region with innovative expertise in roadway traffic control, engineering and state of the art traffic safety products. TMI's President & Co-Founder, Jonathan Spano, remarked, "The addition of a location in Northern Seattle compliments TMI's already well-established Seattle location. The geographical relation of these offices will allow TMI to better serve clients and communities in the entire state of Washington."

For inquiries regarding TMI products and services in the Seattle, WA area call TMI's Pacific Northwest Regional Manager Michael Flanigan at (425) 283-6876 or email him at michaell.flanigan@trafficmanagement.com.

Traffic Management Inc. (TMI) is a privately-owned minority business based in Southern California, co-owned by brothers Chris and Jonathan Spano. TMI is a company whose complete knowledge of traffic control management is integral to the daily flow of the lives of commuters. Its engineers design the traffic plans that result in lane closures due to road repairs, large events and big infrastructure projects.

TMI started with very humble beginnings in 1995 in the garage of their great grandmother with only a handful of employees when the brothers were just teenagers. Today, nearly 25 years later, TMI is now one of the largest organically grown traffic management companies in the United States.

For additional information about TMI, visit trafficmanagement.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Miller - Marketing Manager - Traffic Management Inc.

(562) 825-8024

andrew.miller@trafficmanagement.com

SOURCE Traffic Management Inc.

Related Links

http://trafficmanagement.com

