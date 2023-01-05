Traffic signal recognition market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global traffic signal recognition market size is estimated to grow by USD 1068.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market 2023-2027

Traffic signal recognition market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Traffic signal recognition market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Traffic signal recognition market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), type (color-based detection, shape-based detection, and feature-based detection), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising demand for luxury vehicles and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global traffic signal recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global traffic signal recognition market.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of highly urbanized landscapes and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as traffic management systems, to manage traffic are driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Traffic signal recognition market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by rapid urbanization and increased emphasis on road safety.

The rise in urban population is resulting in traffic congestion, especially in tier-I cities across the world.

The growth in industries such as e-commerce, postal and logistics, and restaurant aggregator and food delivery has further increased the number of vehicles on road, making commuting tough for the population.

This is increasing the need for proper traffic management systems to manage urban traffic, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The need to improve the regulation of traffic flow is identified as the key trend in the market.

Various road safety measures and solutions are being adopted across the world to improve traffic flow.

Governments are incorporating traffic lights at intersections to ensure the safety of pedestrians and maintain the orderly flow of traffic.

For instance, in 2019, the Department of Transportation in Kardinya, Australia , completed traffic flow improvements by upgrading pedestrian facilities, extra street lighting, traffic signal modifications, and signage marking improvements at the intersection of South Street and North Lake Road.

, completed traffic flow improvements by upgrading pedestrian facilities, extra street lighting, traffic signal modifications, and signage marking improvements at the intersection of South Street and North Lake Road. Such developments across the world are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of installation and maintenance is identified as the major challenge in the market.

The deployment of smart management systems requires several hardware components, including sensors, communication devices, and control systems.

It also requires advanced software that needs a higher degree of maintenance.

The use of such components significantly increases both installation and maintenance costs.

This is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about

consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample

report!

What are the key data covered in this traffic signal recognition market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the traffic signal recognition market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the traffic signal recognition market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the traffic signal recognition market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of traffic signal recognition market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The traffic lights market size is expected to increase by USD 646.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%. The growth of road transport infrastructure investment is notably driving the traffic lights market growth, although factors such as the negative impact of weather on traffic lights may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%. The growth of road transport infrastructure investment is notably driving the traffic lights market growth, although factors such as the negative impact of weather on traffic lights may impede the market growth. The LED lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.82 billion . The declining manufacturing cost of LED lights is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the limited thermal tolerance of LEDs installed in industrial facilities may impede the market growth.

Traffic Signal Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1068.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd., Continental AG, D G Controls Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Denso Corp., dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Gentex Corp., HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SKODA AUTO AS, SWARCO AG, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global traffic signal recognition market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global traffic signal recognition market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Color-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Color-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Color-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Color-based detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Color-based detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Shape-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Shape-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Shape-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Shape-based detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Shape-based detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Feature-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Feature-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Feature-based detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Feature-based detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Feature-based detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 112: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.4 D G Controls Ltd.

Exhibit 116: D G Controls Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: D G Controls Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: D G Controls Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Denso Corp.

Exhibit 119: Denso Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Denso Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Denso Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Denso Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Denso Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 dSPACE GmbH

Exhibit 124: dSPACE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: dSPACE GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: dSPACE GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Exhibit 127: Elektrobit Automotive GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Elektrobit Automotive GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Elektrobit Automotive GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 130: Elektrobit Automotive GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 European Safety Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 131: European Safety Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: European Safety Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: European Safety Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 134: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.10 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Exhibit 139: HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 140: HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 142: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 147: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings

12.13 Mobileye Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Mobileye Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mobileye Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Mobileye Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 154: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 156: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 SKODA AUTO AS

Exhibit 158: SKODA AUTO AS - Overview



Exhibit 159: SKODA AUTO AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: SKODA AUTO AS - Key offerings

12.16 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 161: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 165: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 168: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio