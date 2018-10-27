Tragedy Has Come To Western Pennsylvania, PA AFL-CIO Responds

BEAVER, Pa., Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, on behalf of our 60 Vice-Presidents and 700,000 union members of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, have issued the following joint statement:

"We are again painfully reminded of the extraordinary courage our first responders display every day. While union members had gathered today to participate in our democracy during the election process, this tragedy has given us pause to consider the direction our society is heading. Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey have suspended their campaign events this weekend to express their solidarity with the families. It is impossible to understand the unthinkable, but we will not allow this hatred to prevail in Pennsylvania."

