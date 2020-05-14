Traidmarc is Back - and Better Than Ever - With Debut of Hip Hop Chartbusters - U Got Me and Black Jeff

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traidmarc's back. And arguably better than ever. With not one, but two, new hip-hop chartbusters that will quickly remind fans what they've been missing these past few years. Black Jeff and U Got Me take listeners along on his life's journey and leaves them wanting more with every beat of the songs' slow raps, haunting lyrics, smooth duets, and dance grooves.

Traidmarc

For those who need a refresher, Traidmarc took the hip hop scene by storm with his first single, Come Dance With Me, that went viral in 2012. The tune racked up a whopping million-plus hits, clicks and views on YouTube within 24 hours of release. He followed that up with the wildly popular Got My Eyes on You and wrote and produced a number of other singles over the next few years.

Yet, his fans' loss was the gain of the media industry as he took a hiatus from performing to get his degree in media and launch a career on the TV production side of entertainment. Now, the successful entrepreneur has returned to the spotlight to reconnect with followers, tell his story and motivate kids who are struggling - in the best way he knows how - through the power of music.

"When the pandemic hit, I saw that as each day passed, people were feeling more and more helpless and hopeless. Especially those who are in the throes of poverty. I knew it was time for me to step up, share my own experiences and let people know they can survive anything," said Traidmarc. "I'm back with two new songs and many more to come. I plan to use this platform to inspire greatness and bring joy in a time of despair."

And Traidmarc has certainly seen more than his fair share of despair. Raised with seven siblings by his single mother, he has survived homelessness, jail, divorce and a near-fatal car crash, which was the impetus for his sleeper hit, Time 2 Die. In fact, he says that Black Jeff and U Got Me are, at their soul, a big part of his personal story.

"Music has helped me redeem myself time and again. It's given me strength, confidence and empathy. And now I hope it helps me to touch the hearts of a whole new generation of hip hop and R&B lovers," he added.

For more information about Traidmarc and to download his new tunes, go to www.traidmarc.com, YouTube.com/traidmarc, Facebook.com/traidmarc or Instagram.com/traidmarc.tmg.

For media inquiries, contact: Jeff Lawrence, [email protected] or +1 (310) 299-0966

Related Images

image1.png

image2.png

image3.png

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YA6MkQdVbQ4

SOURCE Traidmarc