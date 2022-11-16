Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Market Report 2022: New LPWA Networking Technologies Increasingly Used for Cargo Tracking

Nov 16, 2022, 15:15 ET
Trailer and cargo container tracking is a subsegment of asset tracking that aims to increase operational efficiency and security in transport chains. The publisher's definition of a real-time tracking solution is a system that, at minimum, incorporates data logging, satellite positioning, and data communications to a back office application through cellular or satellite networks. The tracking device can be designed to track the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air freight ULD or the cargo itself.
Tracking devices for trailers and cargo containers are permanently or temporarily installed on the unit while general cargo tracking devices are typically placed with the cargo during transport. Access to real-time data on the location and status of trailers and cargo containers enables the various stakeholders in the supply chain to make better-informed decisions, increase asset utilization, save costs and reduce the environmental impact.
The number of active tracking devices deployed for cargo loading units including trailers, intermodal containers, rail freight wagons, air cargo containers, cargo boxes, and pallets reached 11.1 million worldwide in 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4 percent, this number is expected to reach 33.1 million by 2026. In terms of installed units, trailer telematics is today the most developed market, followed by tracking devices for general cargo applications and intermodal containers. The total market value for trailer and cargo container tracking solutions reached an estimated € 1.5 billion in 2021. Growing at a CAGR of 14.1 percent, the total market size is forecasted to reach € 2.9 billion in 2026.
Highlights from the report:
- Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.
- Comprehensive overview of the real-time cargo tracking value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- Summary of major cargo tracking initiatives from the EU and the US. Updated profiles of 109 cargo container tracking solution providers. Detailed forecasts by market vertical lasting until 2026.
- The latest trends on the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air cargo container, cargo box, and pallet tracking.
The report answers the following questions:
- Which are the leading providers of trailer and cargo container tracking solutions?
- What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?
- What impact will international regulations and security initiatives have on the market?
- What are the key drivers behind the adoption of cargo tracking devices?
- What are the recent merger and acquisition activities in this market?
- What impact will technology advancements have on the market?
- How will the cargo telematics industry evolve?
- What are the future trends in this market?
Future Industry Trends
- Trailer OEMs Incorporate Telematics as Standard
- The TPMS Mandate in the EU is Expected to Drive Adoption of Trailer Telematics
- Advanced Tracking Solutions Increase the Value for Logistics Providers
- Oe Trailer Suppliers Enable Smart Trailer Solutions
- Individual Cargo Tracking Solutions Increase Supply Chain Visibility
- Solutions for Refrigerated Cargo Lead the Tracking Market
- New LPWA Networking Technologies Increasingly Used for Cargo Tracking
- 2G/3G Sunset Creates Opportunities for Tracking Solution Providers
- Rail Freight Wagon Tracking - a Potential High Growth Market
- Big Shift in the Intermodal Container Tracking Industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Freight Transport Overview
2. Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Solutions
3. Market Forecasts and Trends
4. OEM Products and Strategies
5. Vendor Profiles and Strategies
