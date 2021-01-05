Trailer Bridge Announces Partnership with Supply Chain and Logistics SaaS Firm Mastery Systems

Trailer Bridge is proud to announce a new agreement with Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., developers of MasterMind™. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to take this next step in elevating the customer and employee experience for which Trailer Bridge is known and loved," said Mitch Luciano, President and CEO of Trailer Bridge Inc. "Jeff Silver is gifted in his vision of embracing the complexity of logistics. We are looking forward to putting the enhanced visibility, intelligence, and value of his MasterMind system to work for our customers and team."

Trailer Bridge has recently won accolades for its commitment to company culture and employee experience, having been named a Best Workplace for 2020 by Inc. Magazine, the #1 Place to Work in Jacksonville by the Jacksonville Business Journal, and a Healthiest Workplace by First Coast Worksite Wellness Council. Luciano is an 'Ultimate CEO' award recipient while Indie Bollman, VP of Organizational Development, was recognized this year as a 'Woman of Influence' in the local business community.

"We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve the service we offer customers in both our ocean shipping and transportation logistics businesses. This is an exciting opportunity to use technology intelligently, not just for the sake of automating but to improve upon the experience our customers have come to expect," explained Eric Masotti, VP of Logistics at Trailer Bridge. "Jeff Silver knows the logistics industry intimately, and it's evident in this system he has created. MasterMind is a next-generation TMS and we're looking forward to putting it to work."

Mastery was launched in 2019 by Jeff Silver, the logistics expert behind Backhaulers and Coyote Logistics. Billed as 'The World's First Lovable TMS™,' Mastery embraces the complexity of the logistics industry by bringing all operating functions into a single cloud-based TMS with built-in flexibility, visibility, control, and efficiency.

"We are building MasterMind to be flexible and collaborative. Great technology doesn't homogenize or force companies into a singular method of doing business; it augments and elevates the unique capabilities that make a company stand out in its space," said Jeff Silver, Mastery CEO. "Trailer Bridge has succeeded in differentiating its service with an exceptional company culture and commitment to high-touch service, and I am looking forward to working with them as they continue to build and grow."

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier and recognition as an Inc Best Workplace in America, #1 Best Place to Work in Jacksonville, and a Fastest Growing Company. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 17 offices with over 200 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com .

Chicago-based Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc . launched in 2019. Mastery was founded by Jeff Silver, whose technology systems and teams have powered some of the largest logistics companies in North America for over four decades. MasterMindTM is a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system (TMS) built from the ground up by a team of 160+ engineers, designers, and programmers, to help large shippers, carriers and logistics service providers manage complex transportation needs in an efficient, cohesive and intelligent way.

