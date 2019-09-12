Trailer Bridge Expands Its International Presence with US-Mexico Cross-Border Offering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailer Bridge, a leading provider of North American transportation and logistics services today announced the launch of its newest service, offering supply chain solutions between the United States and Mexico. The addition of this cross-border capability further extends Trailer Bridge's diversified services internationally.

The service will streamline the often complicated process of shipping to and from Mexico and will transform its customer's cross-border supply chain. "For shippers, importing and exporting between the US and Mexico presents a unique set of challenges, from security to regulatory to capacity, the list of potential hurdles is long. We're proud to offer this expertise and deliver efficient transportation solutions for our customers," said Mitch Luciano, CEO. "We have great relationships with our partners in Mexico and adding dedicated resources and market expertise to support this offering will drive even greater value for all," continued Luciano.

Because cross-border customs and clearance can be complex, Trailer Bridge's team includes a secure carrier network with dedicated cross-dock and transfer facilities, and local and bi-lingual agents to manage northbound and southbound truckloads, as well as specialized cargo and time sensitive freight.

Trailer Bridge Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Vaughn added, "We're very excited to offer this new Mexico service to our customers, which will simplify their cross-border shipping experience, and enable us to make an immediate impact in this rapidly growing market."

The new service between Mexico and the United States further solidifies Trailer Bridge's position as a transportation industry leader.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail and sea. Trailer Bridge has quickly become a leader in transportation services by striving to provide customers with the best possible service. This level of service earned Trailer Bridge the Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, and recognition as Best Places to Work in Jacksonville and as a Fastest Growing Company. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, operates in 15 offices with over 200 employees around North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit http://www.trailerbridge.com.

