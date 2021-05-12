Trailer Bridge Inc. Named 'Best Workplace for 2021' by Inc Magazine

With 94.69 out of 100, Trailer Bridge is one of the highest-scoring businesses in America for the second year in a row.

"I am so proud of each and every one of our TB family members for creating a culture where people love coming to work," said Trailer Bridge CEO, Mitch Luciano. "Even through an exceptionally challenging time, our team continues to show integrity, heart, and a commitment to keeping supply chains moving for the livelihood of others. Our strong culture is exactly why we've earned this prestigious award for the second year in a row."

With 94.69 out of a possible 100, Trailer Bridge is one of the highest-scoring businesses in America for the second year in a row. The company saw a more than 1-point increase in its 2021 score over its 2020 score.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

An award-winning, full-service logistics provider, Trailer Bridge provides ocean transport between the U.S. and the Caribbean with its fleet of ocean-going deck barges as well as over-the-road trucking, cross-border logistics, intermodal, and third-party logistics services providing a full supply chain solution for shippers around the globe.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces in America 2020, as well as recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Jacksonville, Florida, a Fastest Growing Company in Jacksonville and a Top Maritime Business in Jacksonville. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 12 offices with more than 200 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact: Whitney Croxton, (904) 751-7453, [email protected]

SOURCE Trailer Bridge

