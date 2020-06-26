Trailer Bridge Named #1 Place to Work in Jacksonville, Florida

"We are extremely grateful to our incredible team members who make us the great place to work that we are. We also want to send our sincere thanks to Jacksonville Business Journal's 'Best Places to Work' researchers, organizers, and sponsors. It's a huge honor and goes a long way in affirming what our team here already know: we have something truly special and unique here," said Indie Bollman, VP of Corporate Development at Trailer Bridge.

Trailer Bridge a Modern Day Company Culture Success Story

Mitch Luciano joined the company in 2014 while Trailer Bridge was still looking for their way. Fresh off the reign of four CEOs and four HR directors since emerging from bankruptcy just three years prior, the business was plagued by low employee trust and morale, a lack of communication, and a reputation as a low cost, low service logistics provider.

Luciano knew a radical change was in order.

"It was clear to me from the beginning that Trailer Bridge needed a massive injection of love and energy," Luciano reflected in a written statement. "We immediately began incorporating a new philosophy of listening and caring for our team, modeled around Steve Farber's extreme leadership LEAP—Love, Energy, Audacity, and Proof—and remain committed to those qualities to this day. In fact, this model of kindness became the basis of our incredibly successful Leadership Development Program."

'Best Places to Work' Score Reflects Outstanding Culture at Trailer Bridge

JBJ's 'Best Places to Work' researchers factor quality of life initiatives and anonymous employee feedback into each company's BPTW Score. These include:

tuition reimbursement

off-site happy hours

paid time off for community service

casual dress code

work from home/remote work availability

time for healthy activities at work

Trailer Bridge offers employees all of the above in addition to ongoing training and development, six types of insurance coverage, retirement saving plan(s), parental and maternal leave, flexible spending and health savings accounts, and the Trailer Bridge Leadership Development Program.

The company was awarded a score of 92.559 of a possible 100 points.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces in America, as well as recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Jacksonville and as a Fastest Growing Company. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 17 offices with over 200 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.

