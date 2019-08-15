Trailer Bridge Recognized Best-In-Class Ocean Freight Carrier

The Quest for Quality Award honors the organizations that have achieved the highest standards of quality and satisfaction in the transportation and logistics industry. The winner was selected based on the cumulative score of points received for each of five attributes. Trailer Bridge took first place in each ocean freight carrier category, including On-time Performance, Value, Information Technology, Customer Service, and Equipment & Operations, receiving a weighted score of 61.33, where the average score was 46.50.

"To be recognized as the top ocean carrier in the Quest for Quality Awards is a significant accomplishment and is truly humbling. This award can be attributed to our exceptional people and their focus on providing outstanding service to our customers, which is what continues to drive our success," said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano.

He continued, "Our customers know that we do exactly what we say we will do, so they trust us, and that's how we are continuing to raise the standards across the industry, whether ocean or logistics. This distinguished award is a testament to each one of our dedicated family who make our success possible."

Widely considered the premier award of the logistics industry, Trailer Bridge earned the Quest for Quality Award over many respected domestic and international ocean carriers. For an industry that is experiencing dramatic change, highly innovative companies like Trailer Bridge are successfully addressing the necessity of exceptional service, pace, and value.

About Trailer Bridge

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Trailer Bridge is an asset-owned, leading shipping and logistics firm providing services in ocean, truckload, intermodal, expedited, specialized cargo, vehicles, over-dimensional, warehousing, and transloading services. Trailer Bridge has offices in Jacksonville, FL; Cincinnati, OH; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Harrisburg, PA; Houston, TX; Fayetteville, AR; Raleigh, NC; Los Angeles, CA; San Juan, Puerto Rico; the Dominican Republic.

