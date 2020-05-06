Trailer Bridge Recognized By Inc. Magazine as a Best Workplace for 2020

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 389 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, engagement, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, ranking the finalists using a composite score of survey results.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"Our people are devoted to making Trailer Bridge the best workplace around, and I am so proud of each and every one of our team members for creating a culture where people love coming to work," shared Trailer Bridge CEO, Mitch Luciano. "Even during this pivotal time in our history, we're still having fun together. It's humbling to see the commitment by our team to remain fully engaged in order to serve our customers and each other side-by-side, as we deliver the essential supplies needed to support our families, our communities and our economy," shared Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano.

"I am proud to witness this exceptional strength and commitment to keeping supply chains moving for the livelihood of others. This is our culture and this is exactly why we've earned this prestigious award," Luciano continued.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

An award-winning transportation provider for services and workplace culture, Trailer Bridge serves companies across all industries with over the road trucking and ocean shipping across North America and the Caribbean.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier and recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Jacksonville and as a Fastest Growing Company. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 17 offices with over 200 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

