Trailer Bridge signs first long-term agreement with Puerto Rico Ports Authority

"For thirty years we have been serving Puerto Rico and this agreement solidifies our strong relationship with our partners there as we continue to grow our service offerings to the island," said Trailer Bridge Chief Executive Officer Mitch Luciano. "We're a growing organization but our heartbeat is the people of Puerto Rico. They are a very passionate culture and we take that passion into every aspect of our business from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and all across North America."

Over the past two years, Trailer Bridge has made significant investments in the terminal infrastructure to provide customers with an efficient and seamless shipping experience. Terminal upgrades have included the installation of new lighting, new pavement, a refurbished ramp, and new offices for employees and customers. Trailer Bridge also implemented a new terminal operating system to increase visibility for equipment and cargo and partnered with a new security firm to provide a safer workplace.



"Transactions like this promote cost-efficient operations not only for the company but for Puerto Rico itself. We have been working closely to facilitate the construction projects to maximize flow and efficiency within their terminal operations," said Puerto Rico Port Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá Batiz about the agreement during a Memorandum of Understanding signing with the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) in April.



An award-winning, full-service logistics provider, Trailer Bridge provides ocean transport between the U.S. and the Caribbean with its fleet of ocean-going deck barges handling all types of cargo including containers, cars, breakbulk cargos, flat racks, ISO tanks, and more. In addition, the company offers over-the-road trucking, cross-border logistics, intermodal, and third-party logistics services providing a full supply chain solution for shippers around the globe.

Connect with a member of the Trailer Bridge team today for a personalized look at your supply chain needs at 1.844.TB.SHIPS or email [email protected] to request a quote.

About Trailer Bridge

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, Trailer Bridge strives to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces in America, as well as recognition as one of the (also need to mention Best places to work for inc.com). Best Places to Work in Jacksonville and as a Fastest Growing Company. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 12 offices with more than 200 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.

Contact: Whitney Croxton

[email protected]

904-720-7558

SOURCE Trailer Bridge

Related Links

http://www.trailerbridge.com

