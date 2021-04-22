Trailer Park Boys Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

DARTMOUTH, NS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It's hard to believe that the iconic Canadian mockumentary television series, Trailer Park Boys is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. The show that follows the misadventures of Ricky, Julian and Bubbles in Sunnyvale Trailer Park premiered on Showcase on April 22, 2001.

The show has seen 13 seasons, 3 feature films, 2 animated series, 2 Out of the Park series, 6 specials and live concert tours throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America. It seems there is no stopping the comedy trio who continue to be loved by fans around the world.

Trailer Park Boys Jail, the 13th season of the show, can be seen on their very own streaming service app, Trailer Park Boys/Swearnet. Appearances by David Lawrence (Terry from Fubar), Alex Lifeson (Rush) and directed by Bruce McCulloch of Kids in the Hall fame, the show feels like a Canadian comedy, group hug.

How do the Boys plan on celebrating this milestone? "I am going to smoke 20 joints today" - Ricky. "I am out of the vodka hustling game and into crypto currency and NFT's, it's the future" - Julian. "I am just thankful that we are all still together and love each other, plus the 20 years of free cat food has been deecent." - Bubbles.

The TPB brand will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary throughout the year with a roster of tier-one licensing partnerships from publishing to apparel and beyond. New product releases will kick-off in July. A major 20th Anniversary event is slated for October 2021 which will include retail partnerships and a major contest giveaway.

Also, stay tuned for some NFT's of your favourite Trailer Park Boys characters. Even Ricky, Julian and Bubbles know about the trendy technology and are creating some digital art for their fans. Sunnyvale has just levelled up.

