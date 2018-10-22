Train Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Train Battery Market by Type & Technology (Lead Acid-Gel Tubular, VRLA, Conventional; Ni-Cd-Sinter, Fiber, Pocket, & Li-Ion), Advanced Train (Autonomous, Hybrid, & Battery Operated), Rolling Stock Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The train battery market is estimated to grow from USD 470.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 703.2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of CAGR of 5.15%.

Major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing population that is driving the demand for rail transport.



The lithium-ion battery is projected to be the fastest growing battery type in the train battery market. The growth of lithium-ion battery can be attributed to the increasing demand for maintenance-free battery for rail transport. The lead-acid battery is mainly used in rolling stocks at present. However, during the projected period, as lithium-ion batteries become economical, the industry is projected to shift toward them.



Bullet train is the fastest growing market for train battery amongst all the rolling stock types. In bullet trains, lead-acid is the largest segment followed by nickel-cadmium. However, by 2025 lithium-ion is projected to have the largest share of the bullet train battery market. The demand for bullet trains is increasing at a brisk rate in China, Spain, the US and the UK. China has also planned to launch an automated bullet train for the Winter Olympics in 2022.



Auxiliary functions are the largest application of batteries used in trains. With the increasing demand for metros, monorails, bullet trains, and EMU, the demand for automatic doors, air-conditioned coaches, and lighting and infotainment in trains is projected to increase. These applications require a battery box to provide a stable power. Thus, the requirement for battery boxes for auxiliary functions in trains is projected to remain the largest during the forecast period.



Autonomous trains are expected to be fully equipped with advanced features such as automated doors, infotainment systems, safety systems, passenger information systems, and advanced lighting. These features have a continuous and high-power requirement. This is projected to increase the demand for train batteries as all the manual operations that were handled by the driver would be managed by a computer. The power supply for autonomous trains needs to be stable and thus the requirement of batteries would increase significantly.



The train battery market for advanced trains has been projected from 2025 to 2030. Among the advanced train systems, the train battery market for autonomous trains is projected to be the largest by 2030. The requirement of autonomous trains for freight as well as passengers is projected to increase as the technology becomes commercially viable. As the safety system in autonomous trains requires additional power, the demand for batteries is projected to increase during the forecast period.



Currently, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the train battery market and is projected to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the upcoming demand for trains in India and China. China has plans to have 45,000 km of high-speed rail network by 2025, whereas India is planning to start operations of its first bullet train by 2022. The demand for bullet trains in the region is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period because of the growing population and increasing focus of the governments on reducing air pollution. This, in turn, would increase the demand for train batteries as the power requirement in bullet trains is significantly higher than other trains.



The high capital investments and operational costs required for the rail network act as a major restraint for the train battery market.

The major players in the train battery market are EnerSys (France), Toshiba (Japan), Saft (Germany), Exide Industries (India), Amara Raja (India), Hoppecke (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan), among others.



The increasing demand for maintenance-free train batteries is projected to change the dynamics of the train battery market over the forecast period. Enersys has a wide product portfolio and has adopted expansion as the key strategy. In 2018, EnerSys established a Global Technology Center in Reading, US, which serves as the new hub for the company's core engineering and technology teams. This will help the company develop new energy-efficient batteries and maintain their competitive edge.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Train Battery Market- Global Market Trends

4.2 Train Battery Market, By Battery Type

4.3 Train Battery Market, By Battery Technology

4.4 Train Battery Market, By Application

4.5 Train Battery Market, By Advanced Trains

4.6 Train Battery Market, By Rolling Stock Type

4.7 Train Battery Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Population Growth & Urbanization To Increase the Demand For High-Speed Trains

5.2.2 Rise In Demand For Energy-Efficient Transport System

5.2.3 Increasing Demand For Comfort & Luxury In Trains

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High Capital Investment & Operating Costs Of High-Speed Rail Network

5.3.2 Government Regularized Rail Industry In Key Countries

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Introduction Of High-Speed Trains In Developing Countries

5.4.2 Development Of Hybrid Rail Systems

5.4.3 Significant Growth Of Autonomous Trains

5.5 Challenge

5.5.1 Increase In Battery Capacity & Installation Requirements



6 Train Battery Market, By Battery Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lead-Acid Battery

6.3 Nickel-Cadmium

6.4 Lithium-Ion



7 Train Battery Market, By Battery Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gel Tubular Lead-Acid Battery

7.3 Valve Regulated Lead-Acid Battery

7.4 Conventional Lead-Acid Battery

7.5 Sinter Pne Nickel-Cadmium Battery

7.6 Pocket Plate Nickel-Cadmium Battery

7.7 Fibre Pne Nickel-Cadmium Battery

7.8 Lithium-Ion



8 Train Battery Market, By Rolling Stock Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diesel Locomotive

8.3 DMU

8.4 Electric Locomotive

8.5 EMU

8.6 Metro

8.7 Bullet Train

8.8 Light Rail/Trams/Monorail

8.9 Passenger Coaches

8.1 Freight Wagon



9 Train Battery Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Starter Battery

9.3 Auxiliary Battery



10 Train Battery Market, By Advanced Trains

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Autonomous Trains

10.3 Hybrid Locomotive

10.4 Fully Battery-Operated Trains



11 Train Battery Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.2 India

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.4 South Korea

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 UK

11.4 North America

11.4.1 Canada

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 US

11.5 Rest Of the World (Row)

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Russia



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Expansions

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

12.3.5 Other Developments In Train Market



13 Company Profile

13.1 Enersys

13.2 Hitachi

13.3 Saft Batteries

13.4 Exide Industries

13.5 Gs Yuasa

13.6 Amara Raja Batteries

13.7 Hoppecke

13.8 Sec Battery

13.9 First National Battery

13.1 Pibas Gmbh

13.11 Additional Company Profiles

13.11.1 North America

13.11.1.1 Exide Technologies

13.11.1.2 East Penn Manufacturing

13.11.2 Europe

13.11.2.1 Northstar

13.11.2.2 Aeg Power Solutions

13.11.2.3 Systems Sunlight

13.11.3 Asia Oceania

13.11.3.1 Furukawa Battery

13.11.3.2 Hunan Fengri Power & Electric

13.11.3.3 China Shoto

13.11.3.4 Coslight India



