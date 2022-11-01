Train-the-Trainer Bundle For Drug Testing: Comprehensive Online Training Program With Videos, Documents, Resources & Live Demonstrations

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Train-the-Trainer Bundle For Drug Testing" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultimate trainer package, the Train-the-Trainer Bundle incorporates instructor qualification for multiple testing protocols in a single course. Includes more than 20 hours of instruction that will prepare DOT and non-DOT in-house trainers and corporate trainers to certify others to conduct workplace drug and alcohol testing.

Course Overview

Important Note: This course requires the student to have an Evidential Breath Testing Device (EBT) Device for demonstrations and enough mouthpieces for completing more than 7 mocks (at least 10 spare mouthpieces). The technician will also need at least 10 Alcohol Testing Forms (ATFs) and tamper-evident tape if your EBT Device does not print tamper evident self-adhesive labels.

The DOT & Non-DOT Train-the-Trainer Bundle is the all-in-one solution for those who are required to train employees in multiple testing protocols, from managers of independent collection sites to in-house trainers of multi-state and multi-national employers operating under both DOT and Non-DOT regulations.

Includes ALL of the following online training programs:

DOT Urine Specimen Collector Train-the-Trainer Course

DOT BAT Train-the-Trainer Course

Non-DOT Urine Specimen Collector Train-the-Trainer Course

Hair Specimen Collector Train-the-Trainer Course

Saliva/Oral Fluid Specimen Collector Train-the-Trainer Course

With the train-the-trainer certification, in-house corporate trainers and trainers who want to start their own training business can train and qualify new specimen collectors and conduct both recurrent and error-correction training for collectors.

Students learn at their own pace with our comprehensive online training program that uses videos, documents, and resources. Training material, including supplies and forms needed for demonstrations, are sent directly to the student. Also included at no extra charge are virtual Mock Demonstrations (Mocks) conducted by webcam. A certificate of completion can be downloaded immediately after successfully completing the course.

Obtain certification as a trainer for multiple testing protocols and expand your career instantly. Successful students receive a co-branded white label content delivery system called EaslerLMST that can be used to deliver training directly to learners, along with a valuable guide to federal regulations on drug and alcohol testing.

This course meets or exceeds the training requirements in all 50 states and for the following federal agencies:

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA),

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),

Federal Transit Administration (FTA),

Federal Railroad Administration (FRA),

United States Coast Guard (USCG), and

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Key Topics Covered:



Course Features & FAQ

DOT Compliant

This course meets or exceeds the training requirements in all 50-states, and the following federal agencies: FMCSA, FAA, FTA, FRA, USCG, PHMSA, and other counties that use the DOT guidelines.

Created by Attorneys

This course and its supplemental resources were created by the organizer's co-founder, attorney, and drug and alcohol testing authority and subject matter expert, Andrew David Easler, Esq.

Live Customer Support

Students, managers and supervisors can contact and chat with the US-based trainer to answer questions for the duration of the course

Learn Anytime & Anywhere

The courses only expire when you're finished with the course, this means that employees don't feel rushed into "cramming" for a course only to forget the material a week later and therefore perform better in practice and make fewer mistakes than in traditional training environments.

Credits Never Expire

Unused course credits never expire, so feel free to order bulk credits to receive maximum discounts.

Instant Course Access

Employees receive instant course access right after registration or invitation sent by a training manager, or supervisor.

26-38 Hours of Learning

Train-the-Trainer Bundle For Drug Testing may take longer or shorter to complete depending on student pace, reading, and comprehension level.

Downloadable Certificate

Same-day certificate issuance after completing a course, downloadable in PDF format & printable.

Instant Manager Accounts

When an employer purchases two or more credits we will automatically create a manager account which can then be used to invite employees, and keep all training certificates in one place that will help you stay compliant and well prepared for an audit conducted by the DOT.

Approved for CE Credits

The organizer is an Approved Education Provider with many human resources certification organizations, licensing bodies and regulatory agencies throughout the world and they offer continuing education credits (CE Credits) with the majority of the courses.

Additional Resources

Employers can purchase training and reference books which will assist students and supervisors in understanding the regulations involved for each applicable DOT sub agency including the FMCSA, FAA, FRA, FTA, PHMSA and USCG.

Instructor

Andrew D. Easler, Esq

Managing Attorney

Easler Law



