Training the Best Nurses for Tomorrow- Laerdal Medical Joins Celebration of National League for Nursing's (NLN) 125 Years of Leadership

At the NLN Summit, Laerdal will be showcasing solutions designed to meet growing demands in nursing. These include:

SimMan® 3G Simulator, with the ASL 5000™ Lung Solution and VitalsBridge™ clinical patient monitor interface

SimMom® Birthing Simulator, with Laerdal-SonoSim Ultrasound Solution

SimBaby™ Simulator

Nursing Anne Simulator, with SimPad® PLUS and new scenarios

vSim® for Nursing Virtual Simulation

Laerdal Global Health (LGH) will also be located in the Laerdal booth, sharing innovative solutions that prepare nurses to meet challenges in today's complex healthcare environments. Both here and abroad, LGH is dedicated to helping save the lives of mothers and newborns by offering simple, affordable products and programs to help train birth attendants.

"Colleagues, each and every one of us is tied to a community around the world dedicated to promoting health, well-being and saving lives. By joining Laerdal's 'Buy one, Gift One' Program, you can share with nurses, caregivers, and midwives in developing countries who pursue the same values you do, but who lack the same resources," says Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, FAAN, CEO of the National League for Nursing.

To learn how these products can help you train the very best nurses for tomorrow, stop by the Laerdal booth #417. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com/us/learn/events/nln-summit-2018/.

About Laerdal

Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.

