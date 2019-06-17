TraknProtect and SONIFI Partner to Deliver Location Tracking Technology for Hotels

Electronic safety devices are in demand as the hotel industry steps up efforts to protect workers. In response to requests from unions and local ordinances, lodging giants including Marriott and Hilton, have committed to personal security measures for staff – a core use of TraknProtects' technology is employee safety.

TraknProtect's solutions utilize Bluetooth beacon technology and a software platform that tracks the location of employee badges, wearable safety devices or tagged items in real time. SONIFI's extensive knowledge of hotel in-room technology, operations and infrastructure, allows the two companies to deliver this technology reliably with minimal service disruption.

The versatility of location tracking technology provides many benefits. Employees feel safe knowing the press of a button instantly alerts security personnel and notifies nearby staff. Plus, hotels operate more efficiently. Staff can easily find items such as cribs, carts, or even a food tray recently placed in the hallway. Guests enjoy receiving requested items quickly and walking through clean, uncluttered spaces. Hotels are only beginning to find ways to leverage tracking technology.

"It's always our goal to connect clients with technology that makes it easier for their businesses to succeed," said Roy Kosuge, Chief Commercial Officer for SONIFI. "We're excited to team up with TraknProtect to offer hoteliers the needed solutions for elevating staff safety as well as improvements to hotel efficiency and guest satisfaction."

"Like SONIFI, we use simple technology to solve problems at scale," said Parminder Batra, CEO & Co- Founder of TraknProtect. "We are excited to work with them to allow hotels to integrate the power of real-time location data into their safety & operations systems."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI® Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry serves 450 million travelers in over one million hotel rooms annually. Core services include internet services, streaming, interactive television, and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, visit www.sonifi.com.

About TraknProtect

TraknProtect is a real-time location technology provider enabling hotels to harness the power of location data and integrate it into their safety and operations systems. TraknProtect provides enhanced safety devices (ESDs) for hotel employees through activation of a safety button integrated solution alerting security personnel to the location of employees in need of assistance. The platform provides additional access to real-time locations and data about hotel inventory, room service trays, and vendor activity on the property. The TraknProtect software platform is also enabling hotels to enhance guest satisfaction, increase employee efficiency, and improve employee safety by using TraknProtect data analytics to save significant capital costs and make smarter inventory purchasing decisions and improved management of outside vendors. For more information, please visit www.traknprotect.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

