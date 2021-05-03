Trammell Crow Company and Seavest Celebrate Topping Out of Medical Pavilion II at National Harbor

"Adventist HealthCare is writing a new chapter for health care in southern Prince George's County," said Terry Forde, AHC president and CEO. "This new facility will expand and modernize the way we provide care and allow us to treat more members of the community who deserve high-quality treatments. This National Harbor project will grant access to outpatient surgical services, cancer care, an innovative imaging center for better diagnosing, as well as wound care, orthopedic care, and more. As we tackle the challenge of providing adequate health care services in southern Prince George's County, we are committed to providing world-class compassionate care to every patient, every time, and expanding our footprint to meet the prevalent need."

Adventist HealthCare recently announced its plans to bring southern Prince George's County this healthcare destination to offer comprehensive specialty and preventative care services to the community including:

an Ambulatory Surgery Center that will offer outpatient surgical services such as orthopedic, ophthalmic, cardiovascular, general surgery and other surgical services

the ability to perform a full range of clinical services including Diagnostic Imaging Services using state-of-the-art equipment for faster and detailed testing

a Cancer Center where surgeons can focus on breast, colorectal, prostate and other cancer care

additional outpatient services that address critical healthcare needs in the community such as a Vascular Clinic, Catheterization Laboratory, Rehabilitation Center, and a Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center

Upon completion in early 2022, the Medical Pavilion II will give Seavest more than 350,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ambulatory facilities in the DC Metro region.

"Seavest is pleased to reach this milestone in the construction of National Harbor II, which will be a major ambulatory healthcare location for Adventist Healthcare," said John Winer, Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Seavest. "We are at a time when providing healthcare in the community has never been more important and this facility will help Adventist bring advanced care to the residents of Prince George's County in an easily accessible and amenity rich location. With National Harbor Medical Pavilion II joining the already open Medical Pavilion I, National Harbor will be the focal point for healthcare in southern Prince George's County."

The Medical Pavilion II will be adjacent to Medical Pavilion I, National Harbor's only other medical office building, which was also developed by Trammell Crow and now owned by Seavest.

"After successful competition of Medical Pavilion I at National Harbor, we are pleased to partner with Adventist and Seavest again on a Medical Pavilion II, which will substantially expand the availability of healthcare services in Prince George's County as well as in Washington, DC and Virginia," said Eric Fischer, Managing Director at Trammell Crow Company. "The clinical offerings of Medical Pavilion II will provide a comfortable and engaging experience for patients, and its visitors will also benefit from the variety of surrounding amenities located throughout National Harbor."

National Harbor is a 350-acre mixed-use development on the banks of the Potomac River, about eight miles from downtown Washington, just south of the U.S. Interstate 295/495 Capital Beltway Outer Loop interchange. As with Medical Pavilion I, Medical Pavilion II is located in close proximity to the many desirable features of the popular waterfront development, which includes commercial office space, 2,500 residential units, numerous hotels, more than 10,000 on-site parking spaces, and more than one million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space.

The Cushman & Wakefield DC Metro Healthcare team of Matt Sullivan, Lindsey Groom, Kirsten Ryan and Jack Seher lead the leasing efforts for the building.

For more information on Medical Pavilion II, visit https://nationalharbormedical.com/. Live construction updates on the project can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Pz8MJe

About Adventist HealthCare

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region. The system is one of the largest employers in Maryland and was recently named a top 20 Best-in-State Employer by Forbes and Statistia, Inc. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group, Imaging and Urgent Care. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing. For more information, please visit AdventistHealthCare.com.

About Seavest Healthcare Properties LLC and the Seavest Investment Group LLC

Seavest Investment Group, LLC is a real estate and social impact venture capital investment management firm. Seavest Healthcare Properties, an affiliate, focuses on investments in the medical office and outpatient facility sector. The firm acquires existing properties, joint ventures with established developers to build new properties, and asset manages medical office buildings, outpatient facilities and similar healthcare real estate assets. Seavest made its first healthcare real estate investment in 1989 and today has a significant portfolio of institutional quality, strategic medical office buildings and outpatient facilities located throughout the United States. For more information, please visit seavesthcp.com .

About Trammell Crow Company

Trammell Crow Company (TCC), founded in 1948, is one of the nation's leading developers and investors in commercial real estate. The Company has developed or acquired 2,800 buildings valued at nearly $70 billion and over 625 million square feet. As of March 31, 2021, TCC had $15 billion of projects in process and $6.8 billion in its pipeline. It employs nearly 600 professionals in the United States and Europe.

Trammell Crow Company's teams are dedicated to building value for its clients with professionals in 23 major cities throughout the United States and Europe. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services.

TCC is an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, and the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (in terms of 2020 revenue). For more information visit www.TrammellCrow.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

