Trampoline Market to Record 3.85% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., and Multiplay International Ltd. To emerge as dominant players | Technavio

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (round trampolines, rectangular and square trampolines, and others), End-user (commercial and individual), and Distribution channel (offline and online)

Product (round trampolines, rectangular and square trampolines, and others), End-user (commercial and individual), and Distribution channel (offline and online) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Trampoline Market Size is expected to increase by USD 678.28 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of over 4%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 42% among the other regions. The US and Canada are the key markets for trampoline in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Trampoline Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the launch of new innovative products to stay gain an edge over their competitors.

Jumpking International: The company offers products such as Mossy Oak Trampoline with Enclosure, BB Hoop Volleyball Court Foot Step 2020, and other products.

JumpSport Inc.: The company offers products such as Alleyoop, Jumpsport Classic, Jumpsport Elite, and other products.

Multiplay International Ltd.: The company offers trampolines, interactive wall climbing equipment, and other products.

Plum Products Ltd.: The company offers bowl trampoline, trampoline bounce board, and other products.

Pure Global Brands Inc.: The company offers mini trampolines, pure fun outdoor trampolines, and other products.

Regional Market Outlook

The trampoline market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in the obese population and rising awareness about the health benefits of using trampolines are driving the growth of the market in the region. In addition, many organizations in the region are focusing on creating awareness about the importance of physical activities and outdoor activities, which is contributing to the growth of the trampoline market in North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Trampoline Market Driver:

Growing penetration of e-commerce:

The growth in the use of smartphones and the internet have increased the consumer inclination toward online shopping. This has subsequently increased the sales of trampolines through online distribution channels. In addition, advances in the e-commerce industry are creating effective business models, which is helping vendors to explore new growth opportunities. Moreover, online stores ensure easy procurement and tracking of orders, which is driving customers to prefer buying trampolines online. Many such factors are contributing to the growth of the global trampoline market.

Trampoline Market Trend:

New product launches:

Vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products with differentiated features to expand their product portfolio and drive sales. Some vendors are introducing trampolines that not only serve the recreational purposes but also exhibit interactive features. The market is also witnessing the development of springless trampolines that are UV resistant and equipped with safety nets and leaf springs. Many such developments among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trampoline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 678.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

