Tranco National Announces New Branch Opening in Alexandria, LA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranco National, a leading provider of North American logistics services, today announced they are opening a new branch location in Alexandria, LA. Alexandria joins Chattanooga and Atlanta as the third office for Tranco which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

"This new location will be headed-up by Branch Manager Jeremy Ransom, a veteran of the Tranco organization," said Nathan Frazier, Director of Tranco National. "He has been a key leader in the Chattanooga branch and his critical thinking will be vital as we expand our footprint. This branch locates us squarely in the middle of several major freight markets. We look forward to what the future holds for the Alexandria office and our new employees."

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead Tranco in this geographic expansion," said Jeremy Ransom, the new Branch Manager. "As a full-service logistics brokerage, Tranco National will offer a broad menu of transportation solutions, including full truckload, flatbed, over-dimensional, LTL, and intermodal moves."

"In addition to our extensive array of services, Tranco will be providing employment opportunities in the Alexandria area. Our objective is to add 10 new employees within the first year. I can't wait to hit the ground running," Ransom added.

Frazier went on to say, "Tranco is uniquely positioned to provide a broad set of logistics solutions under a single brand. When you combine the asset based trucking and warehousing offered by Tranco Logistics, with the non-asset based forwarding solutions provided by Tranco Global, the Tranco brand sets itself apart from most competitors on a local, regional, and national basis. Very few logistics companies have such a broad, diverse service offering. This one-stop-shop for transportation, resonates with clients. When combined with our focus on the customer experience, it's all contributed to our rapid growth."

About Tranco National

Tranco National is the subsidiary of Tranco Global, one of the country's fastest growing freight forwarders. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Tranco Global provides a full suite of domestic (truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, expedited, and domestic air) and international (air freight, ocean freight, customs clearance) forwarding services. The enterprise now has over 400 employees, 500 units of rolling stock, and 2 million square feet of warehouse space. For more information, follow us on social media or speak to our team (423) 803.4800.

SOURCE Tranco Global