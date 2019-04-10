Transaction Data Systems (TDS) Appoints Maureen Brennan as the Company's Chief People Officer

OCOEE, Fla., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transaction Data Systems (TDS), parent company of the Rx30 and Computer-Rx pharmacy management systems, announced today that Maureen Brennan has been named the company's Chief People Officer (CPO). Brennan will lead this new function for the company providing oversight of human resources, including executive, leadership and associate development, compensation, benefits and designing strategies to attract world class talent for TDS, the leading provider of technology solutions for independent and community pharmacies.

Chosen for her ability to support the company's focus on developing a world-class associate culture and promoting talent from within the business, Brennan brings over 30 years of senior human resources experience gained with market-leading companies including AT&T, TriZetto, and most recently Informatica.

"I have worked with and known Maureen for over 12 years. Her focus on the associate first, along with her energy to develop the team to enable associate growth and development, is extraordinary," said TDS CEO, Jude Dieterman. "A huge part of our success will be based on finding the best people and growing them as we expand our company. In addition, Maureen excels at working with leaders to drive associate development strategies each and every day. Maureen's personal touch and care for our people will help drive our strategies around our associates as we leverage our position as the market leader in our industry."

Brennan most recently served as a Chief Human Resource Officer for Informatica, where she built out a global workforce and drove an associate-first model across an organization comprised of more than 6,000 associates. Prior to Informatica, she was the Chief People Officer for TriZetto, where she led Human Resources for over a decade and helped double the organization while the company expanded its reach across the globe.

"I am excited to join the TDS team, which has a focus on associate development as one of its key strategic pillars," said Brennan. "Our associates are our most important asset, and the new role of CPO demonstrates TDS' continued dedication to ongoing associate development and growth."

About Transaction Data Systems (TDS)

For the past 41 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of independent pharmacy. TDS, with its family of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, Enhanced Medication Services and Pharm Assess RBS, provides pharmacy systems and other innovative technology to the pharmacy industry. Its proven pharmacy management software and its continually growing and evolving products and services offer pharmacies the technology and support they need to succeed in a dynamic marketplace. Proudly supporting the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the unquestioned leader in Independent Pharmacy Management Software. For more information about TDS, please visit tdsclinical.com.

SOURCE Transaction Data Systems