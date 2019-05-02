Transaction Data Systems (TDS) Delivers Smarter Approach to Claim Reconciliation

"The claims reconciliation process can take hours daily if done manually. We are able to automate this process and track unpaid claims and missing checks," explained Kevin Lathrop, TDS President and Chief Operating Officer. "In addition to tracking payments, we recover any lost or delayed payments on behalf of your pharmacy, helping ensure that cash comes back into the pharmacy. When you are a small business, every dollar counts, which is why I am so excited to offer this innovative solution to our customers."

"I have several pharmacies enrolled in the TDS Reconciliation service, and I have an excellent working relationship with my TDS Reconciliation Account Manager. In addition to efficiency and peace-of-mind, TDS was able to recover almost $40,000 in lost payment from a third party payer for one of my pharmacies! On a monthly basis, I experience more than a 5 to 1 return on my investment in this program," said David Fung, TDS customer.

"Independent and community pharmacies rely on TDS to be a partner in their everyday business. Beyond supporting pharmacies with our industry-leading pharmacy management systems, it is important to us that we help them succeed in every aspect of their business," said Monty Rogers, TDS Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Pharmacist. "Through our Claims Reconciliation services, we bring pharmacies an affordable, impactful, efficient solution that can positively impact not only their finances, but also the day-to-day function of their business."

To learn more about TDS Reconciliation services, call 888-255-6526 or visit http://www.recon-rx.com/

About Transaction Data Systems (TDS)

For the past 41 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of independent pharmacy. TDS, with its family of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, Enhanced Medication Services and Pharm Assess RBS, provides pharmacy systems and other innovative technology to the pharmacy industry. Its proven pharmacy management software and its continually growing and evolving products and services offer pharmacies the technology and support they need to succeed in a dynamic marketplace. Proudly supporting the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the unquestioned leader in Independent Pharmacy Management Software. For more information about TDS, please visit tdsclinical.com.

