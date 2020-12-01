TransAlta Completes Investment in Skookumchuck Wind Project

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or "the Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) announced today that it has closed its 49 per cent equity investment in the Skookumchuck Wind Project ("Skookumchuck") with Southern Power Company, a subsidiary of Southern Company. Skookumchuck is a 136.8 MW wind project located in Lewis and Thurston Counties, Washington consisting of 38 Vestas V136 wind turbines.

Skookumchuck began commercial operation on November 7, 2020 and has a 20-year power purchase agreement ("PPA") with Puget Sound Energy, Inc.

"Our investment in Skookumchuck furthers our ambitious objectives as outlined in our Clean Energy Investment Plan and is another step towards meeting our, and our customers', E2SG needs," said Dawn Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta. "We are pleased to participate in a project that continues our relationship with Puget and serves customers in the Pacific Northwest market."

About TransAlta:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its website at transalta.com.

