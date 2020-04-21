TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2020. A total of 170,787,738 common shares, representing 61.64 per cent of the shares outstanding were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

The following resolutions were considered by Shareholders:

Election of Directors



The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:



Nominee Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent Rona H. Ambrose 161,396,937 99.29 1,149,763 0.71 John P. Dielwart 159,572,935 98.17 2,973,765 1.83 Dawn L. Farrell 161,944,487 99.63 602,213 0.37 Robert C. Flexon 161,999,064 99.66 547,636 0.34 Alan J. Fohrer 161,364,944 99.27 1,181,756 0.73 Harry Goldgut 162,091,002 99.72 455,698 0.28 Richard Legault 162,090,995 99.72 458,705 0.28 Yakout Mansour 161,992,213 99.66 554,487 0.34 Georgia R. Nelson 160,848,072 98.95 1,698,628 1.05 Beverlee F. Park 161,330,347 99.25 1,216,353 0.75 Bryan D. Pinney 160,934,046 99.01 1,612,654 0.99 Sandra R. Sharman 162,016,245 99.67 530,455 0.33 Appointment of Auditors



The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2020 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:



Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent 168,957,493 98.93 1,830,247 1.07 Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation



The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:



Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 160,519,556 98.75 2,027,143 1.25 Amendment and Restatement of By-law No. 1



The resolution authorizing the Corporation to amend and restate its Amended and Restated By-law No. 1 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:



Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 161,733,500 99.50 813,198 0.50 Amendment and Restatement of By-law No. 2



The resolution authorizing the Corporation to amend and restate its Advance Notice By-law No. 2 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:



Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 161,918,877 99.61 627,882 0.39 Amendment to Stock Option Plan



The resolution authorizing the Corporation to amend its Stock Option Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:



Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 154,328,099 94.94 8,218,600 5.06

About TransAlta:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.

