TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

TransAlta Corporation

Apr 21, 2020, 18:54 ET

CALGARY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2020.  A total of 170,787,738 common shares, representing 61.64 per cent of the shares outstanding were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

The following resolutions were considered by Shareholders:

  1. Election of Directors 

    The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

    Nominee

    Votes For

    Per cent

    Withheld

    Per cent

    Rona H. Ambrose

    161,396,937

    99.29

    1,149,763

    0.71

    John P. Dielwart

    159,572,935

    98.17

    2,973,765

    1.83

    Dawn L. Farrell

    161,944,487

    99.63

    602,213

    0.37

    Robert C. Flexon

    161,999,064

    99.66

    547,636

    0.34

    Alan J. Fohrer

    161,364,944

    99.27

    1,181,756

    0.73

    Harry Goldgut

    162,091,002

    99.72

    455,698

    0.28

    Richard Legault

    162,090,995

    99.72

    458,705

    0.28

    Yakout Mansour

    161,992,213

    99.66

    554,487

    0.34

    Georgia R. Nelson

    160,848,072

    98.95

    1,698,628

    1.05

    Beverlee F. Park

    161,330,347

    99.25

    1,216,353

    0.75

    Bryan D. Pinney

    160,934,046

    99.01

    1,612,654

    0.99

    Sandra R. Sharman

    162,016,245

    99.67

    530,455

    0.33
  2.  Appointment of Auditors

    The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2020 was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

    3. Votes For

    Per cent

    Withheld

    Per cent

    168,957,493

    98.93

    1,830,247

    1.07
  3.   Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

    The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

    4. Votes For

    Per cent

    Votes Against

    Per cent

    160,519,556

    98.75

    2,027,143

    1.25
  4. Amendment and Restatement of By-law No. 1

    The resolution authorizing the Corporation to amend and restate its Amended and Restated By-law No. 1 was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

    5. Votes For

    Per cent

    Votes Against

    Per cent

    161,733,500

    99.50

    813,198

    0.50
  5. Amendment and Restatement of By-law No. 2

    The resolution authorizing the Corporation to amend and restate its Advance Notice By-law No. 2 was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

    6. Votes For

    Per cent

    Votes Against

    Per cent

    161,918,877

    99.61

    627,882

    0.39
  6. Amendment to Stock Option Plan

    The resolution authorizing the Corporation to amend its Stock Option Plan was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

    7. Votes For

    Per cent

    Votes Against

    Per cent

    154,328,099

    94.94

    8,218,600

    5.06

About TransAlta:
TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.

