Transamerica Announces Christopher Ashe as New Chief Financial Officer

BALTIMORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today announces the appointment of Christopher Ashe as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ashe will succeed Michiel van Katwijk, who is retiring after a decade as CFO at Transamerica and after serving 30 years with Transamerica and its parent company, Aegon.

Mr. Ashe joins Transamerica on June 15, 2021, following a decade at New York Life Insurance Company where he served as CFO for foundational businesses, including life insurance, asset management, investments, and retirement income security divisions.

"Chris's proven ability to lead transformational change makes him especially well qualified for this key leadership role and Transamerica's next stage of growth. He brings almost three decades of experience as a senior leader at world-class financial services firms," said Will Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer at Transamerica. "We are also grateful to Michiel, who will assist Chris as he transitions into his new role with Transamerica. We deeply appreciate Michiel's 30 years of service to our organization, and we extend our best wishes to him as he embarks on new adventures and enjoys retirement."

Transamerica helps more than 11 million customers throughout the U.S. prepare for a lifetime of financial security with insurance, retirement and investment solutions. Aegon, Transamerica's parent company, is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions, and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue-generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

SOURCE Transamerica

Related Links

http://www.transamerica.com

