Transamerica Congratulates PGA TOUR's Payne Stewart Award Winner Zach Johnson

BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica is pleased to congratulate Zach Johnson on winning the PGA TOUR's Payne Stewart Award. Transamerica and its parent, Aegon, have been Mr. Johnson's primary sponsors since he joined the PGA TOUR in 2004.

Established in 2000, the Payne Stewart Award is presented annually to a professional golfer who best exemplifies steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. The award comes with a grant that Mr. Johnson will use to support his charitable work. To honor and congratulate Mr. Johnson, the Aegon Transamerica Foundation is proud to announce a contribution of $50,000 to the Zach Johnson Foundation, which supports children and families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"At Transamerica, we encourage active lifestyles and wellness through our sponsorship of professional athletes," said Mark Mullin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transamerica. "Zach has been an excellent role model in promoting physical fitness, as well as the value of charitable giving through his support of the Cedar Rapids community via the Zach Johnson Foundation."

Mr. Johnson and his wife Kim established the Zach Johnson Foundation in 2010. Kids on Course University, their flagship program, serves more than 1,000 elementary school students from 21 schools in the Cedar Rapids community. The goal of the program is to help underserved children chart a path toward post-secondary education with assistance in math and reading.

"Assistance from the Zach Johnson Foundation really makes an impact on children in need," added Mr. Mullin. "We are pleased to support Zach's good work in the community and are proud of our partnership."

