Transamerica Designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, Receives Perfect Score from Human Rights Campaign

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today that it received a score of 100 percent from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on its annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The index measures lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality based on a national benchmarking survey and report of corporate policies and practices. Transamerica is proud to have received this honor for two consecutive years.

"Diversity is a vital part of Transamerica, and we strive to ensure an environment of equality and inclusiveness," said Julie Tschida Brown, Chief People Officer at Transamerica. "Receiving a score of 100 percent for two consecutive years from the Human Rights Campaign validates our commitment to diversity and the well-being of all our employees."

Now in its 17th year, the 2019 CEI rated major businesses among a broad cross-section of industries and geographic areas. The report evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Transamerica's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in the 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

More information about Transamerica and employment opportunities can be found in the careers section of www.transamerica.com. More information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, including the full report, can be found at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2018, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $42.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2018, Aegon managed $920 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

