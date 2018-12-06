Transamerica elevates Joe Boan to chief sales officer

BALTIMORE, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the promotion of Joe Boan to chief sales officer. In this new position, Boan will oversee the wholesale distribution teams for Transamerica's individual and workplace markets. He will report to Dave Paulsen, chief distribution officer for Transamerica.

Joe Boan, Chief Sales Officer for Transamerica (PRNewsfoto/Transamerica)

Transamerica's distribution teams will report to Boan. To serve financial professionals and customers, Transamerica's distribution teams are aligned into Individual Markets and Workplace Solutions. The Individual Markets team focuses on distribution growth of annuities, brokerage life insurance and mutual funds. The Workplace Solutions team supports distribution growth of retirement plans, employee benefits and multi-life long-term care insurance. Also reporting to Boan are Transamerica's Internal Sales and Business Development teams, which serve distribution across all business lines.

"At Transamerica, we are building sales momentum, and we are focused on accelerating and simplifying the delivery of superior insurance, investment and retirement solutions for individual customers and workplace clients," Paulsen noted. "For more than a decade, Joe has proven to be a strong distribution leader with a deep commitment to helping people build a lifetime of financial security. Joe is dedicated to helping financial professionals and their clients understand the connection between Wealth + Health because we know that good health can enable people to protect their wealth and enjoy a longer, fuller life."

Boan joined Transamerica in 2005, holding a number of executive positions in distribution throughout his tenure, including his most recent position as executive managing director for Transamerica's Workplace Solutions and Individual Markets distribution. Boan earned a master's degree in business administration, and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) through the College of Financial Planning.

"I am honored to lead our dynamic team of sales professionals," said Boan. "Transamerica's people offer an abundance of experience in helping people save, protect, invest and prepare for an active retirement. We're looking forward to 2019 as we continue to bring meaningful solutions to more financial professionals and customers."

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2017, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $35.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2017, Aegon managed $982 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

