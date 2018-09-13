Transamerica Institute's Catherine Collinson Named an Influencer in Aging by PBS Next Avenue

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Transamerica Institute® is proud to announce that CEO and president Catherine Collinson has been named an Influencer in Aging by PBS Next Avenue. This award recognizes advocates, researchers, thought leaders, innovators, writers and experts who continue to push beyond traditional boundaries and change our understanding of what it means to grow older through their work.

Catherine has identified and implemented a multitude of aging-related industry thought leadership initiatives, including the founding of the nonprofit Transamerica Institute and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS). She oversees all research and outreach initiatives and serves as executive director of the Aegon Center for Longevity and Retirement based in the Netherlands. In her role at TCRS and beyond, Catherine is a champion for people who are at risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement.

In 2015, Catherine joined the Advisory Board of the Milken Institute's Center for the Future of Aging. In 2016, she was honored with a Hero Award from Women's Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her tireless efforts to improve retirement security for women.

In response to Next Avenue's question, "If I could change one thing about aging in America, what would it be?" Catherine said, "Advances in medicine and technology are extending the length and quality of our lives. Unfortunately, outdated societal beliefs threaten our ability to enjoy this extraordinary gift. We must overcome ageism and help people envision and prepare for longer, healthier lives."

Catherine's purpose-driven work aims to create change by addressing these challenges. She has become a nationally recognized voice on retirement, aging, and caregiving trends. She has testified before Congress on matters related to employer-sponsored retirement plans, and is regularly cited by top-tier media outlets on retirement-related topics, speaks at industry conferences, and authors articles in leading industry journals. She also co-hosts the radio show ClearPath: Your Roadmap to Health and Wealth.

About Transamerica Institute

Transamerica Institute is a nonprofit, private foundation dedicated to identifying, researching and educating the public about health coverage and wellness, retirement, and other relevant issues facing Americans today. It comprises two research centers: Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS) and Transamerica Center for Health Studies® (TCHS). TCRS' Annual Retirement Survey, one of the largest independent studies of its kind, emphasizes savings trends, attitudes and behaviors among American workers and segments within the population, as well as employers and retirees. The Institute is funded by contributions from Transamerica Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and may receive funds from unaffiliated third parties. The Institute and its representatives cannot give ERISA, tax, investment or legal advice. For more information, please visit www.transamericainstitute.org.

TI 0007-0918

Transamerica Institute ®



660 South Figueroa St., Suite 1980



Los Angeles, CA 90017



Contact: Madeleine Reul



mreul@webershandwick.com



952-346-6061

SOURCE Transamerica Institute

Related Links

http://www.transamericainstitute.org

