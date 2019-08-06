Transamerica Reduces Fees for Multiple Investments, Helping To Maximize Overall Value for Customers

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that the company reduced the fees of multiple investment funds, reflecting the company's commitment to helping customers reach their financial goals. Effective as of August 1 and August 2, 2019, fees were reduced by up to 13 basis points for certain classes of the following investments, representing more than $11.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019:

Transamerica Short-Term Bond

Transamerica Large Cap Value

Transamerica Intermediate Muni

Transamerica Unconstrained Bond

Transamerica U.S. Growth (effective August 2 )

) Transamerica WMC U.S. Growth VP (effective August 2 )

) Transamerica Aegon U.S. Government Securities VP

"At Transamerica, we strive to provide strong investment returns and competitive fees. Today's announcement illustrates that commitment to our mutual fund, variable annuity, and retirement plan customers," said Marijn Smit, Head of Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. advises 69 mutual funds, 58 underlying funds for its variable annuity and variable life products, and five DeltaShares® exchange-traded funds.

Transamerica uses a diversified approach to portfolio management by seeking the best asset managers for every asset class. The company engages varied sub-advisers that offer portfolio management skills covering specific asset classes and disciplines. This portfolio strategy aims to deliver best-in-class investment performance for a full range of investment strategies.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2018, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $42.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2018, Aegon managed $920 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. The funds advised and sponsored by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. include Transamerica Funds, Transamerica Series Trust and DeltaShares® exchange-traded funds. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has total assets under management of $78.96 billion as of June 30, 2018. Transamerica and its affiliate companies are wholly owned by Aegon, N.V., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company.

Investments are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mutual Funds and variable annuities are sold by prospectus. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus. Please go to www.transamerica.com or contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Please read it carefully before investing.

Transamerica Funds are advised by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) and distributed by Transamerica Capital, Inc. (TCI), member of FINRA.

