Transamerica Reopens International Small Cap Value fund

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the reopening of the Transamerica International Small Cap Value fund Class I (TISVX) to new investors, effective immediately.

"We want to provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the performance of the international small cap value markets," said Tom Wald, chief investment officer for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc . "We are pleased to be offering, once again, our International Small Cap Value fund to new investors. It is a valuable part of our extensive selection of investment strategies that can help investors create a well-diversified portfolio."

The Transamerica International Small Cap Value fund seeks maximum long-term total return by investing in approximately 80 to 120 equity securities of small-cap companies outside of the U.S. The fund's sub-adviser, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC, has managed the fund since its inception in January 2013.

Previously, the Transamerica International Small Cap Value fund had been open only to existing investors since November 2014.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2017, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $35.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2017, Aegon managed $982 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. The funds advised and sponsored by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. include Transamerica Funds, and Transamerica Series Trust. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has total assets under management of $73.62 billion as of December 31, 2018, and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company.

Mutual Funds are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mutual Funds are sold by prospectus. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus. Please go to www.transamerica.com or contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Please read it carefully before investing.

Investments in international markets involve risks not associated with U.S. markets, such as currency fluctuations, adverse social and political developments, and relatively small size and lesser liquidity of the markets. Investing in small- and medium-size companies involves greater risk than is customarily associated with more established companies. The prices of securities the sub-adviser believes are undervalued may not appreciate as anticipated or may go down.

Transamerica Funds are advised by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) and distributed by Transamerica Capital, Inc. (TCI) member of FINRA.

TAM and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC are not affiliated companies.

