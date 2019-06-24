Transatlantic Underwriters Recruits Colby Waltenburg as Vice President

STOCKTON, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU) has announced that Colby Waltenburg will be joining their team as Vice President.

Since 1997, Waltenburg has worked in almost all aspects of wholesale property and casualty insurance operations—including over 15 years in underwriting and placement of challenging transportation risks. His experience has included working at a Lloyd's broker in London and exposure to the insurance excess and surplus lines market in Canada.

Prior to joining TAU, Waltenburg specialized in transportation risks at a well-established insurance wholesale brokerage in Northern California.

"I also have experience in property and casualty risk placement," Waltenburg says. "But I found that working on the transportation side is what I love doing."

Waltenburg will be coordinating the opening of a new office for TAU on the West Coast, where he has extensive contacts. "I plan to help expand TAU's product offering to include auto liability as a complement to the physical damage and cargo they currently offer," he says.

"We're thrilled to bring Colby on board," says Dan Parrish, President at TAU. "Although we have served the specialized needs of our industry throughout the 48 contiguous states, we are enhancing our presence by establishing our latest facility in Stockton, California. We feel strongly that Colby's relationships with markets and the industry at large, as well as his deep expertise in transportation risks, will be a huge benefit to our company and the insurance retailers we serve."

About Transatlantic Underwriters

Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU) is a wholesale insurance brokerage specializing in meeting the insurance challenges of the automotive and trucking industry. TAU brings over 30 years of transportation insurance expertise from the US Southeast region to the Golden State, with an extensive network of leading insurance markets both domestically and abroad. As a recognized leader in its field, TAU provides coverage for unique risks, competitive pricing and stellar service since 1989. For more information, visit www.tau-usa.com.

Media Contact: Anita Nevins, Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing, 707-429-0877, anita@webdcmarketing.com

SOURCE Transatlantic Underwriters

Related Links

http://www.tau-usa.com

