Transatlantic's Cannabis Investment Crowdfund Gets New High off Midterm Marijuana Wins

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transatlantic Real Estate's cannabis investment Regulation Crowdfunding campaign gets a new high as voters countrywide had the final say at the polls on Tuesday for the heated midterm elections, with 3 states passing marijuana legislation to legalize the drug for medicinal or recreational use.

Transatlantic Real Estate specializes in the acquisition and leasing of properties that support the cannabis industry. Transatlantic launched a successful crowdfunding campaign that focuses on non-accredited investors who seek to benefit from the exponential growth in the cannabis sector while remaining non-plant touching. The unique Regulation Crowdfunding allows cannabis opportunity seekers to get in the game with a minimum investment of $300.





As of November 6th's election results , Michigan became the 10th state in the nation and the first in the Midwest to legalize marijuana for recreational use, joining California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and Washington, D.C. A total of 30 states, including Michigan, have legalized marijuana for medical use. In Nebraska, voters rejected a marijuana legalization proposal, and Missouri voters approved legalizing pot for medical purposes. This means that one in four Americans will have access to legal weed.

Marijuana may be the biggest opportunity for investors these days as shares of companies in the cannabis industry keep rallying. With the prospects of further legalization and changing public perceptions about marijuana, some investors will likely end up making millions of dollars over the next few years.



Transatlantic's opportunity which combines real estate and cannabis, arguably one of the fastest growing industries, is groundbreaking.

Given the tremendous potential in the cannabis industry, Transatlantic's investment is one to consider for budding marijuana millionaires, and conservatives. For all the details on the opportunity CLICK THIS LINK ,

Transatlantic Real Estate, LLC is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. We combine hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

