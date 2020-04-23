Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2020-2024: Transfemoral, Transapical and Transaortic

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market (Transfemoral, Transapical & Transaortic): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market growth of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) was supported by various factors like rising prevalence of aortic stenosis, increasing GDP per capita, growing obese population and increasing healthcare spending.

The market faced certain challenges such as high risks associated with TAVR, tough regulatory approvals and high cost of the process. The market is expected to face certain trends and developments like an escalating ageing population, rising adoption of minimally invasive therapies and technological advancements that would boost the market growth.



The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market by procedure can be segmented into the following three categories: transfemoral, transapical and transaortic. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by transfemoral procedure, followed by transapical and transaortic procedures.



The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market by region can be segmented as follows: the US and outside the US. The dominant share of the market was held by the US region, which is also expected to dominate the market during the forecasted years i.e. 2020-2024. Growth in the US TAVR market was accrued to various factors such as increasing ageing population, growing obese population, increasing number of hospitals providing TAVR procedure, various product launches and surging healthcare expenditure.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market, segmented into transfemoral, transapical and transaortic procedures.

The global market has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Edwards Lifesciences, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Abbott, Venus Medtech and JenaValve Technology) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Aortic Stenosis

1.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

1.3 Procedure of TAVR

1.4 Approaches to TAVI Procedure

1.5 Preparing for TAVR

1.6 Risks of TAVR Procedure

1.7 Benefits of TAVR Procedure



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global TAVR Market by Value

2.2 Global TAVR Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global TAVR Implant Volume

2.4 Global TAVR Implant Volume Forecast

2.5 Global TAVR Patient Population

2.6 Global TAVR Patient Population Forecast

2.7 Global TAVR Market by Procedure

2.7.1 Global TAVR Market Value by Procedure

2.7.2 Global TAVR Market Value Forecast by Procedure

2.8 Global TAVR Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US TAVR Market by Value

3.1.2 The US TAVR Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The US TAVR Implant Volume

3.1.4 The US TAVR Implant Volume Forecast

3.1.5 The US TAVR Implant Volume Forecast by Patient Type

3.1.6 The US TAVR Implant Volume by Procedure

3.1.7 The US TAVR Patient Population

3.1.8 The US TAVR Patient Population Forecast

3.2 Outside the US



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis

4.1.2 Surging Healthcare Spending

4.1.3 Increasing GDP Per Capita

4.1.4 Escalating Obese Population

4.1.5 Upsurge in Number of Hospitals Offering TAVR Procedure

4.1.6 Rising Prevalence of Inoperable Aortic Stenosis

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Growing Aging Population

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Therapies

4.2.3 Recent Technological Advancements

4.2.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

4.2.5 TAVR for Low Risk Patients

4.2.6 New Product Launches

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Associated High Risk

4.3.2 Tough Regulatory Problems

4.3.3 High Cost Related to TAVR



5. Competitive

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players

5.1.4 Global TAVR Market Share - Key Players

5.1.5 Global TAVR Market - Implanting Centers by Key Players

5.1.6 Global TAVR Market- Total Implants by Key Players

5.1.7 Global TAVR Market- Average Selling Price of Implants by Key Players

5.2 The US

5.3 Outside the US



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Edwards Lifesciences

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Medtronic PLC

6.3 Boston Scientific

6.4 Abbott Laboratories

6.5 Venus Medtech

6.6 JenaValve Technology



