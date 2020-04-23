Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Markets, 2020-2024 | Includes Company Profiles of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corp and Abbott Laboratories

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TAVR market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously.

The TAVR market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis (AS) and aortic regurgitation (AR), rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of chronic diseases, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, COVID-19 outbreak, risks and side effects associated with TAVR procedure, etc.

The global TAVR market is highly dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of TAVR devices produce different types of devices for different applications. Further, the major players dominating the global TAVR market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global TAVR market by value, by volume, by procedure, by region, etc. The reports also provides a regional analysis of the TAVR market, including the following regions: North America (The US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia-Pacific (China & Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall TAVR market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Heart Valve Disease: An Overview

2.2 Aortic Valve Disease: An Overview

2.2.1 Current AS Treatment Options

2.3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR): An Overview

2.3.1 History of TAVR

2.3.2 Difference Between TAVR & SAVR

2.3.3 Risks and Complications Associated with TAVR

2.4 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 TAVR Segmentation by Procedure and Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global TAVR Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global TAVR Market by Value

3.1.2 Global TAVR Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global TAVR Market by Procedure (Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation, and Transaortic Implantation)

3.1.4 Global TAVR Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

3.1.5 Global TAVR Market Volume by Region (The US, China, and RoW)

3.2 Global TAVR Market: Procedure Analysis

3.2.1 Global Transfemoral TAVR Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Transapical TAVR Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Transaortic TAVR Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America TAVR Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America TAVR Market by Value

4.1.2 North America TAVR Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US TAVR Market by Value

4.1.4 The US TAVR Market by Volume

4.1.5 Rest of North America TAVR Market by Value

4.2 Europe TAVR Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe TAVR Market by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific TAVR Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific TAVR Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific TAVR Market by Region (China and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.3.3 China TAVR Market by Value

4.3.4 China TAVR Market by Volume

4.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific TAVR Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa TAVR Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa TAVR Market by Value

4.5 Latin America TAVR Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America TAVR Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.3 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis (AS) & Aortic Regurgitation (AR)

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Economic Slowdown

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.2.3 Impact from COVID-19 Outbreak

5.2.4 Risks and Side Effects Associated with TAVR Procedures

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing TAVR Eligible Patients

5.3.2 Indication Expansion to Low-risk Patients

5.3.3 Technological Advancements in TAVR Devices



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global TAVR Market Players by Major Marketed TAVR Products

6.2 Global TAVR Market Players by TAVR Pipeline



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

7.2 Medtronic plc

7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4 Abbott Laboratories



